Voz Media announces acquisition of MegaTV

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS), a company that owns and operates radio stations located in major U.S. Hispanic markets, has sold the rights to its Latino television network MegatTV to the renowned Voz Media, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, but also with offices in Madrid, Spain, and Miami, Florida.

Raúl Alarcón, chairman and CEO of SBS, stated:

I am very proud of the nearly two decades of award-winning programming, community dedication, and industry accomplishments achieved by Mega TV, a network operation that succeeded in forging its own unique position among Hispanic viewers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

MegaTV, with affiliates in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, is a network television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution that produces a national lineup of concerts and live events.

It also owns a number of digital properties, including LaMusica, a mobile app that provides audio streaming and video content focused on Latinos, and HitzMaker, a new talent destination for aspiring artists.

“I am especially pleased to leave this unique asset in the hands of a dedicated Hispanic owner, Orlando Salazar, the founder of Voz Media, who will continue the expansion of MegaTV and the overriding commitment to faithfully serve our nation's burgeoning Latino population,” added Alarcón.

2- @VozMediaUSA PISA FUERTE: SE HACE CON @MegaTVLive PARA CONVERTIRSE EN EL MEDIO DE REFERENCIA DE LOS HISPANOS. pic.twitter.com/OxdwgjXVx1 — Voz Media (@VozMediaUSA) February 13, 2023

Get to know: Spanish Broadcasting System

Broadcasting genres such as Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Urban, SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform of more than 290 affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience.

“We couldn't be prouder of the fact that the legacy of MegaTV will continue under the leadership of another Hispanic-Owned media company. Orlando Salazar and the Voz Media team have our undivided support, and we look forward to working with them throughout this transition and beyond,” said Albert Rodríguez, COO/President of Spanish Broadcasting System.

Get to know: Voz Media

Founded in January 2022 by businessman Orlando Salazar, a Mexican American native of Texas, this media network offers programming aimed at the Hispanic public, providing a fresh, new and alternative point of view for the news.

“It is an honor for Voz Media to be selected to continue the work and tradition started by Raúl Alarcón and MegaTV in the Spanish-language television media market. We take seriously the challenge of moving MegaTV forward in both reach and content as we continue to serve Spanish speakers across the United States,” said Salazar.