Jorge Benítez named independent director of Interpublic

With a career spanning more than 30 years at Accenture, a global professional services firm, Jorge Benítez joined the board of directors of Interpublic Group (IPG) earlier this month, a provider of marketing solutions based on values and driven by data and creativity.

Benítez pointed out in a press release:

I am excited about joining the IPG Board and leveraging my skills and experience for the benefit of IPG shareholders and partners.

Solid Career

Prior to his retirement in Aug. 2014, Benítez was responsible for Accenture's North American business operations, including developing and executing the company's business strategy, delivering client services, and driving growth.

As CEO, Benítez served clients in the retail, automotive, consumer goods and services, and life sciences industries.

"We are pleased to welcome Jorge to IPG's Board of Directors. As a seasoned leader with an expertise that spans multiple industries, he will drive value for our partners and shareholders in the years ahead and will be a valuable resource to both our Board and IPG overall,” said David Thomas, chair of IPG’s Board of Directors.

His experience includes large-scale transformations, enterprise systems implementations, change management, and leadership development.

Benitez serves on the boards of two additional public companies. Photo: IPG.

Corporate Leadership

The appointment of Benítez, who will serve on the Audit Committee and the Leadership Talent and Compensation Committee, expands IPG's board of directors to ten directors, nine of whom are independent.

“Jorge brings to us a wealth of diversified experience and a clear, direct style consistent with our culture and leadership,” highlighted Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of IPG.

In addition to his contributions to the business landscape, Benítez's positive impact on the Latino community has been widely recognized.

He was included in the "2011 Top 25 Corporate Elite" list, and was named one of the 100 most influential Hispanics in the United States in 2004 by Hispanic Business magazine.

In addition, he was featured in PODER Top 100 Influential Hispanics in 2011 and, in 2012, Benítez was welcomed into the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's Circle of Executive Directors.

Benítez sits on the boards of directors of two additional public companies.

“His insights into ensuring operational excellence and driving scaled business transformation will be valuable assets as we continue to operate in a dynamic industry and in the service of clients seeking to transform their businesses for a digital economy,” added Krakowsky.