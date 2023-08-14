Jessy Terrero, filmmaker and music video producer, to receive the President's Award at the HPRA ¡Bravo! Awards

The Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA) recently announced that film director and producer Jessy Terrero will receive this award thanks to his efforts to highlight Latino talent.

Sonia V. Díaz, HPRA president, said through a press release:

His commitment to shining a light on our culture and to giving opportunities to young talent in the arts is at the heart of what HPRA strives to achieve and we are proud to honor him with this recognition.

Terrero’s Career

Terrero made his television and film directorial debut with Soul Plane, a film starring Kevin Hart and Sofia Vergara, and went on to direct a series of feature films, including Freelancers, with Robert De Niro and Forest Whitaker, and Gun, with Val Kilmer.

HPRA considers him one of the most influential music video directors in urban culture, leaving his mark on iconic videos that have put Latino artists at the forefront of a global cultural movement.

Terrero has made videos for superstars, such as Jennifer Lopez, Nicky Jam, Enrique Iglesias, Daddy Yankee, Maluma, and Bad Bunny, productions that have amassed more than 21 billion collective views.

In 2018, he created and directed the Netflix original “Nicky Jam: El Ganador,” a biopic that focuses on the artist's success and fame, as well as his fight against addiction.

More recently, Terrero was the executive producer of several documentaries in partnership with Amazon Music, including “Hip-Hop Por Siempre” and “La Cuna Del Dembow.”

Terrero's music videos, films and documentaries have reached fans around the world, elevating the voices of Hispanic artists and leaving an indelible mark on Latino representation in the industry.

“For the past 20 years, Jessy’s career and powerful storytelling have been emblematic of the resilience, grit, and determination that defines Latinos in this country, while also contributing to a positive sense of identity and pride for the community,” added Díaz.

About the Recognition

The President of HPRA personally selects the President's Award to recognize an individual whose contributions to Hispanic culture and representation, whether through industry leadership, civic service, or the arts, have left an indelible mark on the community.

Terrero's ability to bring Latino stories to life through music, film and television, and give them representation in the industry, has created a unique visual and storytelling language that speaks to a wide audience, breaking down cultural barriers and promoting cross-cultural understanding.

The awards celebrate the best corporate, agency, and nonprofit PR and marketing teams and the stellar work they produce in the industry's multicultural space.

Additionally, each year, the HPRA honors individuals in media and communications who are making an impact in their respective careers while advancing the representation of multicultural and Hispanic communities across the country.

This year’s honorees include Hispanic Heritage Foundation President and CEO Jose Antonio Tijerino, as Pioneer of the Year Award; host of MSNBC’s American Voices and Latina to Latina podcast, and author Alicia Menendez, as Journalist of the Year; and Omnicom Communications Consultancy Network Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer Soon Mee Kim, as DEI Person of the Year.

Prizes will be announced on Aug. 15. Tickets to attend the event are already available. For more information on the awards program, entries, and sponsorship opportunities, click here.

The celebration will take place at The Drake Hotel in Chicago, Illinois, on Oct. 12, 2023.