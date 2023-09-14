CNN en Español joins the Warner Bros. Discovery U.S. portfolio

With the goal of empowering diverse and powerful storytelling, Warner Bros. Discovery U.S. recently announced the addition of CNN en Español, a recognized leader in news, entertainment, as well as impartial and relevant content, to its dynamic portfolio that includes Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, and Hogar de HGTV.

David Tardio, vice president of Advertising Sales at Warner Bros. Discovery U.S. Hispanic., said in a press release:

We have successfully unified our portfolio by bringing together brands that share a vision for creating authentic content to connect with the U.S. Hispanic audience.

Powerful Alliance

The new merger between two of the multicultural leaders in the media market will give rise to a powerful platform that will promote meaningful connections with the Hispanic audience.

The organization also highlights that this addition deepens advertising opportunities with a strength in the Hispanic media landscape, driven by fresh original content, a multi-platform strategy to provide excellent service to its audience, and an unparalleled understanding of the Spanish-language market.

“We're not just adding a remarkable and well-respected brand, we're paving the way for very unique cross-network advertising opportunities. We can now offer bigger, better, and more diversified content tailored to our unique audience. This move undoubtedly bolsters our position in the industry,” added Tardio.

Expanding Portfolio

The statement also highlights how Warner Bros. Discovery U.S. Hispanic recently shared an impressive 12% average increase in its view coverage share across its network portfolio in 2022-23.

It is also pointed out that the addition of CNN en Español, which has boasted 20% growth in its digital audience since 2019, to the solid portfolio will accelerate continued growth in the Spanish-speaking market heading into the 2024 season.

CNN is a popular brand known worldwide. Photo: Paul Brennan — Pixabay.

“Our unified portfolio means that CNN en Español can look forward to greater opportunities for collaboration, tentpole initiatives across platforms and growth with the broader Latino-focused properties in the rich WBD portfolio, while delivering great value to our advertisers with a highly sought-after, young, engaged audience,” highlighted Cynthia Hudson, senior vice president and managing director of CNN en Español and Hispanic Strategy U.S.

Diverse Portfolio

Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, Hogar de HGTV, and now CNN en Español are the brands that present content with cultural affinity and offer access to one of the largest streaming libraries of real life entertainment in Spanish language.

Digital media include two streaming applications, Discovery en Español GO and Discovery Familia GO, as well as YouTube sites and VOD channels and social networks.

"I am excited about the possibilities for growth as CNN en Español continues to build on its strong multi-platform offering in an election year in which our audience will play a crucially important role,” concluded Hudson.