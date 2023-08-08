LIVE STREAMING
Cumbre Iberoamericana de Medios Públicos.
Ibero-American Summit of Public Media that takes place in the city of León, Guanajuato, Mexico. Photo: @JorgeEnriqueHM.

Ibero-American public broadcasters announce the launch of a new streaming platform

The digital tool, which will be fed with content from nearly 100 production companies, will be free to use.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
August 08, 2023

During the inauguration of the Ibero-American Summit of Public Media, which takes place in the Mexican city of León, Guanajuato, public television stations from 21 countries announced an alliance to share their content through a streaming platform.

The announcement was made by Gabriel Torres, president of the Association of Ibero-American Educational and Cultural Televisions (ATEI), who told EFE that the 95 institutions that make up this organization will upload their programs to an application for free use.

Torres said:

We are going to call on all ATEI partner members to upload their content, it will have its app and in the second year (it will be) also available for 'smart TV' (smart televisions) and we will be able to view the content of the public media under the rules of the OTT model and personalized consumption

Programming

The contents will be related to educational, artistic, technology, and scientific dissemination topics generated by ATEI's partner television stations in Latin America, Spain, the United States, and Italy.

Until Aug. 11, the summit will be the framework for the development of activities, such as the 6th anniversary of the Ibero-American Scientific and Cultural Newscast (NCC), which broadcasts science, innovation and culture content in an informative format, with the support of the main news agencies, among them the EFE Agency.

In addition, the transmission of the first edition of "Iberoamérica en Órbita" will take place, a 15-minute informative on science and the space race, which will be achieved in collaboration with space agencies and will include images that will come directly from space.

About the Summit 

The Ibero-American Summit of Public Media is a forum to discuss and share the issues that pertain to the present and the future of public media on issues such as co-production, artificial intelligence, the rights session, and the exchange of content for educational and cultural purposes, scientific, and technological dissemination.

For her part, Patricia Aldana, representative in Mexico of the Organization of Ibero-American States (OEI) for Education, Science and Culture, emphasized the need for public media to contribute to reducing the technological gap and favoring tools for education in the most remote communities.

The official indicated that a project will begin this year in indigenous communities in the Mexican state of Durango to map the inequality gaps in the digital transformation in the education system, and build a process to place hybrid education in these communities.

