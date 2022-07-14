Steven Wolfe Pereira is appointed as CBO at 3Pas Studios

3Pas Studios, a leading multimedia company launched by Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell, recently announced the appointment of Steven Wolfe Pereira to the new position of Chief Business Officer.

Looking to expand into new, next-generation content, products, and experiences, 3Pas Studios, which already boasts blockbuster movies and TV shows, both in English and Spanish, turns to Wolfe Pereira, an accomplished executive with more than 25 years of experience in entertainment, marketing, and technology, to lead the company's day-to-day operations, new business development, strategic partnerships, and international expansion.

“For the first seven years, we’ve been very focused on building our global and regional content business in both English and Spanish. With an experienced team, deals in place with our studio partners, and a strong slate of movies and TV in market and in development, we are now leveraging our success to grow and expand into synergistic new businesses. Steven is key to our next phase of growth,” said Ben Odell, 3Pas Studios co-founder and CEO.

Wolfe Pereira, who will report to Odell, and co-founder Derbez, has been recognized by Adweek as one of Adweek's "50 Most Indispensable Executives in Marketing, Media and Tech" and Hispanic Executive as one of its "Top 10 Líderes.”

He most recently served as CEO and co-founder of Encantos, the award-winning family entertainment company, where he will now assume the role of President, following the move from co-founder Susie Jaramillo to CEO. In addition, 3Pas Studios is expanding its partnership with this firm to produce children's and family content and develop a new children's entertainment franchise.

Susie Jaramillo, CEO at Encantos. Photo: Businesswire.

Odell highlighted:

He’s a proven leader known for his passion for multicultural consumers and his ability to build and scale brands and businesses by connecting digital strategies to audiences and outcomes. Eugenio and I can’t wait to work with him to take 3Pas to the next level.

Prior to Encantos, Wolfe Pereira, who began his career in finance at The Blackstone Group, Salomon Smith Barney (Citi), and Violy, Byorum & Partners, was Chief Marketing Officer for Datalogix (acquired by Oracle), Neustar (acquired by Golden Gate Capital ), and Quantcast. He has also held executive positions at Publicis Groupe, Univision, and Akamai Technologies.

He is currently a board member of the Latino Community Foundation, Licensing International, Save the Children, and the creator commerce agency Whalar.

“I’ve been so impressed by what Eugenio and Ben have been building at 3Pas. Not only is Eugenio the biggest Latino actor in the world, he’s also a globally celebrated content creator whose vision and passion for storytelling are renowned. 3Pas has become a tremendous force in the industry and is just getting started. They have an ambitious growth agenda, and this is an incredible opportunity to be a part of the mission and scale the business,” said Wolfe Pereira.

For his part, Derbez pointed out: “With Steven joining us we are going to expand in so many exciting ways to reach the US Latino and Latin American audiences. We are already investing in and building out many of these opportunities and can’t wait to announce new projects in the coming months.”

About 3Pas Studios

3Pas Studios is a global multimedia company with its focus on comedy and family entertainment.

Its stories are experienced by fans around the world through film, television, and audio, in both English and Spanish. 3Pas is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Miami and Mexico City.

About Encantos

Encantos, PBC is the award-winning children's entertainment company. Named by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies, Encantos focuses on diverse stories and characters and brings them to life through apps, books, content, consumer products, and more. Its properties include the #1 bilingual preschool brand Canticos, the award-winning Tiny Travelers series, and the newly launched Skeletina. Encantos was named one of the top 100 startups by Business Insider and was recently named to Apple’s prestigious Entrepreneur Camp.