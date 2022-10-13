Mary Kay Inc. led women's environmental leadership event

The renowned beauty company, a global advocate for business sustainability and women's empowerment, was recently part of a virtual learning exchange organized by the Coral Triangle Center (CTC), The Nature Conservancy (TNC), and the Coral Triangle Regional Secretariat Initiative on Coral Reefs, Fisheries and Food Security (CTI-CFF).

During the meeting, entitled "Women Leaders Protecting the Coral Triangle's Threatened Biodiversity and Endangered Species,” the innovations and actions that women Coral Triangle leaders undertook to protect marine biodiversity, as well as successful initiatives led by women in the sustainable management of marine resources and the protection of the oceans, were highlighted.

Advocating for the planet

Seeking to protect biodiversity, climate action, and the management of marine protected areas, closely linked to the global goal of protecting 30% of the world's oceans by 2030, Mary Kay supports many successful projects in terms of environmental conservation, equality of gender and economic empowerment of communities.

In the Coral Triangle, specifically, the organization works together with TNC and the women of Papua New Guinea and Mangoro Market Meri, a group that markets sustainable products from the mangroves, such as shellfish and mud crabs, always protecting the mangroves so that they do not are exploited for their timber. This community receives training in leadership, financial literacy and business management to generate income and employment opportunities without neglecting the mangrove ecosystem.

In the Coral Triangle, Mary Kay has continued to partner with TNC to support women in Papua New Guinea and Mangoro Market Meri. Photo: Mary Kay Inc.

Mary Kay was joined during this event by CTC, CTI-CFF, TNC, WWF Malaysia, Conservation International, and the University of the Philippines Diliman, sharing inspiring stories about protecting sea turtles, dugongs, sharks, as well as sustainable fisheries.

The Coral Triangle is home to some of the most diverse and beautiful coral reefs in the world, where more than 250 species of fish coexist. However, many of the Coral Triangle's marine animals and ecosystems are threatened by human activities.

Other programs

Mary Kay's conservation and health programs have reached nearly 2,000 people in local schools and communities.

Along with TNC, she has also collaborated with KAWAKI in the Solomon Islands to protect sea turtles and implement community health and conservation education programs at Arnavon Community Marine Park.

These programs include gender training for 30 park rangers, KAWAKI members, and other community members interested in understanding and challenging gender norms that can inhibit women's participation in the park.

To learn more about Mary Kay's sustainability commitment and to download its global sustainability strategy, “Enriching Lives Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow,” click here.