HACR CEO Roundtable takes over Times Square

The Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) recently announced that Martine Ferland, president and CEO of Mercer, and Christopher Swift, president and CEO of The Hartford, will participate in HACR's annual CEO roundtable at the 31st Annual HACR Symposium: The Power of Hispanic Inclusion™.

The event, which is scheduled for 2:00 pm ET on Wed., Oct. 11 and will culminate the two and a half day event taking place in Times Square, New York, will be moderated by veteran CNBC reporter Bertha Coombs.

Cid Wilson, HACR president and CEO, pointed out in a press release:

It is a great privilege to have two proponents of Hispanic inclusion in this year’s HACR CEO Roundtable.

About the Event

The roundtable is the annual ongoing forum of Fortune 500 CEOs for a nationwide Hispanic audience.

Since 2007, the HACR CEO Roundtable has been the flagship forum for the HACR Annual Symposium: The Power of Hispanic Inclusion™, which completed its 31st year.

It is also a platform to discuss best practices related to inclusive employment, retention strategies, greater reach into the Hispanic consumer market, and diversity in corporate boardrooms.

For its part, the Washington DC-based nonprofit Hispanic inclusion organization will release the findings of its HACR Corporate Inclusion Index™ 2023 report on Oct. 9 during the event.

About the Guests

Ferland is president and CEO of Mercer, a leading $5 billion global human resources, health, wealth and career consultancy.

She also serves as vice president of Marsh McLennan, Mercer's parent company and global professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people.

Ferland is an expert in diversity and inclusion, healthy societies, sustainability, longevity and workforce transformation through technology, and is one of Mercer's most engaged leaders in charitable activities.

She serves as a trustee of the New York Academy of Medicine and is actively involved in Mercer's global volunteer program, Mercer Cares, which partners with organizations to create high-impact initiatives in education, disaster preparedness, and recovery.

Veteran CNBC Reporter Bertha Coombs will moderate the HACR CEO Roundtable featuring Christopher Swift, CEO of The Hartford & Martine Ferland, CEO of Mercer at the 31st Annual HACR Symposium, in Times Square NYC, October 9 - 11.

For his part, Swift was named CEO of The Hartford in 2014 and is a long-time advocate for DEI as well as mental health in the workplace.

The company, which won the 2023 Catalyst Award, is included in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and was named a 2022 Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

In addition to his leadership within The Hartford, Swift has promoted DEI within the broader business community, being one of the first signatories of the CEO's Diversity and Inclusion Action Commitment.

He serves on the Governance Committee of its Racial Equity Fellowship initiative, is a Catalyst CEO Champion for Change, and has joined Paradigm for Parity, a coalition of business leaders committed to achieving gender parity at leadership levels by 2030.

“These are two CEOs in the employee benefits industry with dual perspectives on DEI within their own companies and their client companies. We’re delighted to once-again host CNBC Reporter Bertha Coombs as moderator to lead this dialogue,” added Wilson.