“Celebrando Latinas” will be held next month in San Diego, CA

The newspaper El Latino recently presented the programming for “Celebrando Latinas,” the main event for the empowerment of Hispanic women, which will take place on August 5 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

Recognized for being an innovative gathering focused on empowering and inspiring U.S. Latinas in areas such as beauty, business, health and finance, the prestigious event aims to honor outstanding Latinas who have contributed significantly to their communities.

Fanny Miller, president of Latina & Associates Inc., stated in a press release:

Celebrando Latinas is not just an event; it is a transformative experience.

Celebrating Latina Leaders

“Celebrando Latinas” is the largest Spanish-speaking conference for Latinas in the entire country.

It is a motivating and educational experience for Latina women that for the last decade has inspired them to take care of their physical, emotional, mental and financial health through education, motivation and shared experiences.

The six award categories include Friend of the Year; Mother of the Year; Impressive Woman; Impressive Teen; Entrepreneur of the Year; and Binational Woman of the Year.

Fanny Miller is the creator of Celebrando Latinas, Celebrando Latinas Magazine, president of Latina & Associates, and publisher of El Latino – San Diego newspaper. Photo: Noticias Newswire.

Nominations for Extraordinary Latinas are open through July 15, providing an opportunity to highlight and celebrate the exceptional achievements of Hispanic women.

In addition, Celebrando Latinas invites organizations and companies to become sponsors of this empowering event.

Special Guest

Adriana Macías, renowned Mexican attorney, author and motivational speaker, born without arms and who has overcame extraordinary challenges, will be one of the keynote speakers at “Celebrando Latinas.”

Adriana Macias, renowned Mexican attorney, author, and motivational speaker. Photo: Noticias Newswire.

Macías has led a successful, everyday life despite her physical condition, using her legs and feet to accomplish remarkable feats. She can not only play the cello with her feet, but she can also write with them, demonstrating the incredible power of determination and resilience.

“We are excited to showcase the extraordinary stories of Latinas like Adriana Macias while providing a platform for education, networking, and recognition. This event will empower attendees to embrace their unique potential and pave their paths to success,” added Miller.

