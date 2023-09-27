L’ATTITUDE Event 2023: Latino entrepreneurs and influential figures are already meeting in Miami

L'ATTITUDE, the largest business gathering in the U.S. focused on "The New Mainstream Economy," is now underway at Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

The conference brings together executives and business leaders who are part of the U.S. Latino cohort and who stay abreast of the latest trends and economic opportunities to drive the growth of this population.

Guest Stars

These are some of the notable personalities who will be part of this 4-day event:

John Leguízamo — He will take center stage to talk about his most exciting business venture, ‘NGL Collective,’ which produces content for new Latino audiences at large. As he says, “we need to create a space for Latino content so that Latinos can see themselves reflected in the content.”

Emilio Estefan — L’ATTITUDE’s partner and music legend will be accompanied on stage by Jesús López, CEO of Universal Music Latin America, Leila Cobo, from Billboard magazine, and Ignacio “Nacho” Meyer, president of Univision. Get to know the latest interesting news about the music business in The New Mainstream Economy.

Sports Stars — Experience a dynamic variety of sports stories, from Oscar De La Hoya's journey to mogul and Manu Ginobili's steps into the NBA Hall of Fame, to pivotal Latino figures like Joseph Antonio Cartagena (Fat Joe), Gerson Rosas, and Xavier Gutiérrez in professional sports. Explore changes in the industry and celebrate pioneering women in sport, including Eglantina Zingg, amplifying their achievements by rewriting the playbook.

María Teresa Kumar — The MSNBC contributor and Emmy-nominated social entrepreneur is dedicated to transforming the political process. As CEO of Voto Latino, one of the most influential civic engagement organizations in the country, Kumar leverages youth, technology and social platforms to engage 6.5 million people monthly. Her ideas on political participation are essential for anyone interested in the future of American democracy.

Daniel Pinto — In an exclusive session organized by Sol Trujillo, Pinto will delve into the New Mainstream Economy from a corporate and investment banking perspective. Gain valuable insight into the economy, inflation, and other factors that shape the financial landscape, and understand how these factors influence growth opportunities, not only for JPMorgan Chase, but also for any professional or business owner.

Priscilla Almodóvar — She will have a fireside chat to provide a unique insider's view of mortgage financing in the U.S. It will explore how Fannie Mae, where Almodóvar is CEO, is shaping the real estate landscape and ensuring that everyone, especially the Latino group, has access to affordable housing.

Joining the L’ATTITUDE 2023 main stage, the highest powered Latina and CEO of Fannie Mae, Priscilla Almodovar



César Conde — He will discuss the opportunities and challenges of leading the largest news organization in the U.S. through a major transformation, the launch of new digital and streaming platforms, and much more.

Xolo Maridueña — Known for donning the Blue Beetle suit in DC Comics' first Latino-led superhero movie, Maridueña will share an unforgettable talk about Latinos in Hollywood and perform on stage alongside Sheila E.

Each year, the conference provides a national platform showcasing the economic leadership of American Latinos in business, media, politics, science, and technology.