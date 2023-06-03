TAMACC presents the Annual Women of Distinction Awards Luncheon

The Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce (TAMACC) recently announced the date and time for the 9th Annual Women of Distinction Awards Luncheon, which will take place on Friday, June 16, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Austin Southpark Hotel.

Pauline E. Anton, president and CEO of TAMACC, said in a press release:

These women are true role models, and we are excited to hear their inspiring narratives.

About the Awards

The Women of Distinction Awards Luncheon is a platform created by TAMACC to honor the remarkable contributions of Hispanic women to the economic, political and social fabric of Texas.

Held annually, this celebration recognizes and honors outstanding women who have demonstrated exceptional achievement and leadership, while representing diverse backgrounds and disciplines.

A dedicated selection committee, comprised of fellow Latinas and past Women of Distinction recipients, meticulously reviews the many applications that are submitted each year.

“We are honored to celebrate the achievements and contributions of these exceptional women at our ninth annual Women of Distinction awards luncheon,” noted Samuel Guzmán, TAMACC chairman.

The Chosen Ones

Thirteen notable women were chosen to be honored for their outstanding achievements and positive impact in their communities:

2023 Women of Distinction. Graphic: TAMACC.

Dr. Ashley Bose, Medical Director, Ashley Pediatrics and Industrial Health Works, Edinburg Evelyn Cano, President & Co-Founder, Disability Chamber of Commerce RGV; Co-Owner, Grande Produce, Pharr Laura Lopez Cano, Visual Artist, Laura Lopez Cano Art Studio, El Lago Dr. Michelle Cohen, Hays County Commissioner Precinct 2, Kyle Deborah L. Cordova, Founding Member/Manager, Walsh McGurk Cordova Nixon, PLLC, McAllen Marie Salazar Garcia, Business Development Representative, SAMES, Inc., Edinburg Luz Lopez-Guerrero, Director of Growth & Broker Relations, WellMed Medical Management, Austin Dr. Alicia Mercado-Castro, Retired Educator, Pflugerville Dr. Luisa Montoya, Chief Executive Officer, Diversity Matters, Kingwood Dr. Rosamaria Murillo, Chief Executive Officer, El Buen Samaritano, Austin Venus V. Pineyro De Hoyos, Founder & CEO, The Inclusion Plus Institute & Vector U, Austin Yvette Reyna, Executive Director, Boerne Education Foundation and Boerne Independent School District Community Partnerships, San Antonio Angelica Rosales, Project Director, Sundt Construction, El Paso

“TAMACC, a 48-year-old organization, has achieved many significant milestones, of which this event and award are testaments. This year’s, past, and future recipients serve as an inspiration to us all,” added Guzmán.

For her part, Anton expressed her enthusiasm to recognize and celebrate the exceptional successes of women year after year.

“We are honored to induct these distinguished women into TAMACC’s Women of Distinction. Their remarkable stories of resilience and achievement will undoubtedly motivate and empower us all to reach greater heights,” stressed Anton.

To find additional information about the event or explore sponsorship opportunities, click here.