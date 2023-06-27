Samba TV releases 2023 State of Diversity on TV Report

Samba TV, the leading provider of omniscreen data and measurement, today released its State of Diversity on TV Report, an analysis of representation in top TV shows in 2023 and how that representation impacts viewership.

Samba TV points out in the introduction of its report:

Diversity and representation on TV is not just a moral imperative, but also plays a crucial role in fostering inclusivity and influencing how society is shaped.

Lack of Diversity

Analysis of representation in the Top 50 TV Shows of 2023 reveals that cast diversity is a key indicator of viewership among households from diverse communities.

Although content creators now have the ability to increase engagement with programming decisions, such as cast composition, storytelling, and more, the report found marked underrepresentation of some demographic groups, primarily Hispanic and Asian audiences, as well as an advertising market that is also neglecting these viewers.

“The data shows that greater on-screen representation will tend to increase viewership overall and among diverse populations,” said Ashwin Navin, Samba TV CEO and co-founder, through a press release.

About the Report

The analysis spanned shows released on broadcast and traditional linear TV, based on the top 25 direct-broadcast episodes with the longest reach and the top 25 linear TV premiere episodes with the longest reach released between January and May.

The knowledge about the representation was obtained from the composition of the cast of the most outstanding actors and actresses throughout each show.

. @Samba_TV’s State of Diversity on TV report is HERE. Download now for a look at how the TV industry is faring with accurate representation of the changing landscape in the US https://t.co/faqUnGsSGQ#SambaTVInsights #DiversityMatters #RepresentationMatters #TV pic.twitter.com/yTUBGL8qsP — Samba TV (@samba_tv) June 22, 2023

These were some of the study findings:

1. More than half of people say they are more likely to watch TV where they see themselves represented

Within the top 50 TV shows, 42% of top-billed actors were Hispanic, Black, Asian, or another ethnicity such as mixed, while 58% were white.

The report’s findings indicated a positive correlation of 43% among households with Black, Hispanic, Asian, mixed race, or another non-white ethnicity watching programs with higher percentages of non-white stars, indicating that cast diversity is a selling point among diverse households.

Representation is a deciding factor when audiences choose what to watch on TV. Black households saw the strongest correlation with watching shows with Black leads, with a positive correlation of 67% among Black households watching programs with a higher percentage of Black leads.

2. Hispanic representation is far below the U.S. Census levels and is lacking across both linear television and streaming

Despite making up almost 20% of the U.S., Hispanic actors are underrepresented on TV. Across both linear and streaming, only 10% of lead actors were Hispanic, despite Hispanic people comprising 18% of the U.S. census.

In fact, none of the top 50 shows featured a majority Hispanic cast, compared to multiple shows featuring majority white, Black, and Asian leads.

Less than half of the top 50 programs featured Hispanic or Asian leads.

With 80% of Hispanic people saying diverse content is important when choosing what to watch, content creators and advertisers would benefit from diversifying casts to include Hispanic representation.

3. Linear programming reaches Black audiences with Black representation

More than 1-in-4 of the lead actors among the top linear shows was Black, and that representation paid off for those shows from a viewership standpoint. Multiple shows with a majority Black leading cast over-indexed in the triple digits based on Black household viewership, including BMF, Snowfall, and Power Book II: Ghost.

The vast majority (90%) of Black audiences say that having diverse representation is important to them when choosing what content to watch.

4. Studios should look to increase representation, particularly with Asian and Hispanic audiences.

With more and more of the U.S. identifying as ethnicities other than white, studios will fail to drive interest in new programs if they do not adequately reflect the population.

Streamers like Netflix are leaning into diverse representation in their content. Notably, the most diverse streaming shows were all Netflix originals.

“Audiences are deeply connected to what they watch on TV. Although we live in the golden age of content, diversity on-screen still does not adequately represent the population in all its identities,” added Navin.