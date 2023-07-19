“El Zorro” returns in 2024

Prime Video and Secuoya Studios recently revealed the first promotional image for the new version of the classic hero of Spanish-American culture “El Zorro.”

The series, starring Miguel Bernardeau (Élite, 1899) and Renata Notni (El Dragón, La Venganza de las Juanas), will premiere on Prime Video during the first half of 2024 in Latin America, the United States, Spain, Andorra, and Portugal.

Javiera Balmaceda, who heads the Original Content team for Latin America, Canada and Australia at Prime Video, said in a press release:

At Prime Video we are excited to collaborate with Secuoya Studios to bring this new Zorro to life. It is a privilege to be able to present such an iconic and beloved story.

A New Take

Described by its producers as “a bold reinterpretation of the classic hero,” the production filmed in the Canary Islands, Spain, seeks to conquer the new generations.

With a modern and global approach, and with a cast made up of a diverse mix of Mexican and Spanish talent, “El Zorro” brings this legend to life and bills himself as “a symbol of justice and defender of the oppressed.”

“We will delight our customers with all the action, heroism and the highest production values expected from 'El Zorro.' This show reaffirms our commitment to the creation of original and quality content,” added Balmaceda.

The series was shot in the Canary Islands, Spain. Photo: Pixabay.

All Set for Next Year

The series about the iconic classic character is produced by David Martínez, David Cotarelo, Ángela Agudo, Sergio Pizzolante, Andy Kaplan, Jesús Torres-Viera, John Gertz, and Glenda Pacanins.

“After eight months of shooting in Gran Canaria and in the middle of the final post-production phase, we expect the debut of the series during the first half of 2024,” said Martínez, who is director of fiction at Secuoya.

Coming to Prime Video during the first half of 2024, “El Zorro” joins the Prime membership catalog, where members in Mexico have access to free and fast shipping, as well as entertainment, all under one membership.

“Created by Carlos Portela and directed by Javier Quintas, Jorge Saavedra and José Luis Alegría, this production represents an innovative global revision of the classic hero. We firmly believe that his debut on Prime Video will be a success, consolidating this great bet as one of the most notorious among next year's releases,” highlighted Martínez.

About Secuoya Studios

It is the study dedicated to the creation, development, production and distribution of Spanish-speaking content of Secuoya Content Group.

Secuoya Studios integrates the best creatives and producers in the audiovisual industry with the firm objective of generating the best stories in Spanish for the global market, betting on large local productions with a global vision, created and developed under the highest standards of the Hollywood majors.

In addition, Secuoya Studios provides production services to international projects and has the support of the best VFX, post-production and recording teams, all in a unique audiovisual ecosystem in the world, World Content City, a pioneering and differential studio platform present in 4 countries.