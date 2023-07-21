$1 million in grants and sponsorship funds for literary organizations

93 non-profit literary organizations in the United States will benefit from this economic injection that will allow them to elevate and amplify writers and their stories.

As a longtime recognized supporter of the written word, Amazon Literary Partnership funding includes support for groups working to empower diverse, marginalized, and underrepresented voices, helping writers create, publish, learn, teach, experiment, and thrive in 2023 and beyond.

Al Woodworth, senior manager of Amazon Literary Partnership, said in a press release:

At Amazon, we believe in the power of the written word to expand our thinking, advance our empathy, and change our world. We are grateful for the incredible work that these organizations do to champion writers and their stories.

Growing Effort

For the 5th year in a row, the Amazon Literary Partnership is working with the Academy of American Poets on the Poetry Fund and the Community of Literary Press and Magazines (CLMP) on the Literary Magazine Fund, each awarding more than 15 grants to poetry organizations and literary magazines, respectively.

Included in this year's cohort are 14 first-time grant recipients, including Bidoun, Sinister Wisdom, Beloit Poetry Journal, Contratiempo, InsideOut Literary Arts, and We Need Diverse Books.

Past recipients of grants this year include the National Book Foundation, Lambda Literary, Asian American Writers Workshop, WriteGirl, National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo), Center for Fiction, Graywolf Press, Words Without Borders, and the Hurston Wright Foundation.

We're thrilled to be named a 2023 Amazon Literary Partnership grant recipient! With this support from Amazon, we will be able to fund Black diasporic poets to do readings, workshops, and more with Furious Flower Poetry Center at JMU!#AmazonLiteraryPartnership pic.twitter.com/09uEjpJOS2 — Furious Flower (@FuriousFlowerPC) July 20, 2023

“We’re extremely grateful for the contributions they continue to make in our communities by fostering direct engagement between poetry and its readers, asking us to commit ourselves to more compassionate and engaged futures,” pointed out Ricardo Maldonado, president and executive director of the Academy of American Poets.

Historical Support

With the goal of having a lasting impact on the literary community, and seeking to help tens of thousands of writers tell their stories, expand their work, and find their audience, the Amazon Literary Partnership has provided more than $16 million in funding to 160 organizations since 2009.

“CLMP is extremely grateful to Amazon Literary Partnership for providing critical funding to literary magazines, which, like all publishers, continue to face ongoing challenges, but with fewer resources and staff,” said CLMP executive director Mary Gannon.

Thrilled to join an illustrious group of literary organizations as a 2023 Amazon Literary Partnership grant recipient, which will enable us to bring our poetic programming to more youth #AmazonLiteraryPartnership @amazonnews/@AmazonBooks pic.twitter.com/kAZlrtzHIz — Get Lit - Words Ignite (@GetLitPoet) July 21, 2023

Recipients of the 2023 Amazon Literary Partnership grant represent more than 40 states and help writers throughout the lifecycle of their publishing career, from youth writing programs and publishing opportunities to residency programs and festivals, workshops, and award programs.

“It is an honor to support these vital and vibrant institutions that work every day to make sure writers get the support they need—whether that’s in workshops or residency programs, or connecting them with readers through publication, events, and awards programming,” added Woodworth.

Click here for the full list of 2023 Amazon Literary Partnership grants and sponsorships.