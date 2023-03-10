LIVE STREAMING
LatinaFest founders get recognition.
LATINAFest is in its fifth year in Los Angeles. Photo: LATINAFest LLC.

Dolores Huerta to be honored at the 5th Annual LATINAFest in Los Angeles

The Latina civil rights legend will be recognized amid Women's History Month.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Gabriela Berrospi, Latino Wall Street founder.

Outstanding Latinas

March 10th, 2023
Article
A black and white photo of Toni Morrison from the chest up. She is sitting down with one hand raised beside her, with a contemplative look on her face.

Toni Morrison Stamp

March 10th, 2023
Article
Rita Moreno in 1950. Photo: Flickr.

Rita Moreno, an Artios star

March 10th, 2023
Article
The forum is in partnership with AL DIA, WHYY and WURD. Photo: Courtesy

Mayors' forum on culture

March 9th, 2023
Article
From left to right: Manuela Saenz, Sonia Sotomayor, Frida Kahlo, Selena Quintanilla y Ellen Ochoa.

5 Latinas who made history

March 8th, 2023
Article
Pau Gasol has become the latest player to get his jersey number retired by the Los Angeles Lakers on March 7. Photo: Harry How/Getty Images.

Pau Gasol Jersey Retirement

March 8th, 2023
Article
Katya Echazarreta Barbie doll.

Kat Echazarreta's Barbie

March 7th, 2023
Article
The Ballet Hispánico will be performing in various venues throughout the country. Photo: Courtesy. Taken by Paula Lobo.

Afro-Latin Dance Power

March 7th, 2023
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
March 10, 2023

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Los Angeles' LATINAFest, which celebrates all things Latina, will give special recognition on March 19 to Latina civil rights icon Dolores Huerta and her foundation for her work pushing Latinas to new heights in the country and inspiring generations. LATINAFest is in its fifth year of operation in 2023.

Naibe Reynoso and Bel Hernández, LATINAFest co-founders, said:

We are thrilled to have Dolores at this year’s LATINAFest! She represents everything that LATINAFest stands for. Strength, unity, and passion are the pillars by which LATINAFest prides itself on, and Dolores is all that and so much more.

Get to know: LATINAFest

For five years, the festival has excelled in bringing together a community of bilingual, bicultural and multigenerational Latinas who make culturally relevant decisions and are embracing their power thanks to the exponential growth of their impact.

The hosts of the event are as follows:

  • Telemundo 52’s Acceso Total Show host Elva Saray
  • Carolina Márquez from Cali 93.9
  • Businesswoman Krystal Bee
  • Actress/influencer Lizza Monet Morales
  • DJ Royelle

The 2023 program

“Each year, LATINAFest gets bigger and better and this year is no exception. With an amazing lineup including special appearances, performances and activities, there is truly something for everyone. Event-goers can expect a fun-filled day kicking off the festivities with LATINAFest founders who will be joined by Los Angeles Clippers Cheerleaders, actors, influencers, sponsors and community partners,” said festival organizers in a statement.

Some of the featured activities include:

  • Early Morning Yoga with the Tree Yoga Cooperative sponsored by AARP
  • TheTRENDTalk Show live taping of the "Spotlighting Latina Entrepreneurs" panel with Silvana Montenegro, Global Head of Advancing Hispanics & Latinos JPMorgan Chase and Latina Entrepreneur Sonia Smith Kang, interviewed by Naibe Reynoso and Bel Hernandez
  • Live taping of "Latinas: Sembrando and Cultivating Our Future" with Dolores Huerta, and Flor Martínez Zaragosa, Farmworker Rights Activist, Celebration Nation moderated by Telemundo 52’s Elva Saray
  • TheTRENDTalk Show live taping: "Latina Superheroes in Media" with special guest actress Lorena Jorge, who plays Cascada on Disney Channel’s Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion, and Latina Superhero comic book writer Kaden Phoenix, interviewed by Lizza Monet Morales
  • Telemundo will host a “Mujeres Imparables” positive affirmation station with giveaways to reinforce the importance of strong self-esteem.
  • Barbie giveaways
  • $5K Hero Women Rising Entrepreneur Grant Winner Announcement
  • Author’s Corner featuring local authors and book Signings
  • Paint and sip
  • L.A. Clippers showcase
  • Kids Zone (Arts & Crafts, Parent and Me Sound Bath)
  • Wellness Zone/Magia Zone
  • 360 “Superhero” photo ops
  • A food court
  • Empowerment “SuperHero” Fashion Show
  • Reggaeton dance lessons
  • A cocktail garden

LATINAFest tickets are available to purchase online. General admission tickets are $10 and children 12 and under are free. For more information about the festival and to purchase tickets, click here.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link