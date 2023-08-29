LIVE STREAMING
César Conde, president of NBCUniversal News Group.
A well deserved tribute. Graphic: Hispanic Heritage Foundation.

César Conde, NBCUniversal News Group's president, will receive the 2023 Hispanic Heritage Media Award

The recognition will be made during the 36th edition of the awards, which will take place on Sep. 7.

By
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
August 29, 2023

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) recently announced that César Conde, president of NBCUniversal News Group, the largest news organization in the United States, which encompasses NBC News, CNBC, MSNBC, NBC News NOW, Telemundo Enterprises, and NBCUniversal Local, will receive the “2023 Hispanic Heritage Media Award.”

The recognition will take place during the 36th Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards on Thursday, Sep. 7, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, an event that will be nationally broadcasted by PBS on Friday, Sep. 29.

Antonio Tijerino, HHF president and CEO, stated through a press release:

César Conde is a special leader, who profoundly understands the value Latinos bring the industry.

Hispanic Celebration

Conde joins multiple Grammy/Latin Grammy winners Café Tacvba; Grammy Award nominee Omar Apollo; and the fastest growing Mexican-American food brand, Siete Family Foods, as the honorees for this new edition of the Heritage Awards.

"We are thrilled to recognize how Cesar’s bold vision and meaningful actions have made  an impact throughout the journalism profession and, more broadly, the media industry,” added Tijerino. 

Successful Career 

NBCU News Group highlights that, under Conde's leadership, it has increased its position as the most watched news organization in the U.S., reaching more than seven in 10 adults each month.

Likewise, Conde has fostered the company's leadership position on all platforms, making significant investments in digital news and streaming.

For example, its streaming network, NBC News NOW, continues to deliver record viewership numbers, becoming the fastest growing streaming news network in the country.

Conde is also notable for founding NBCU Academy, the award-winning journalism training program that collaborates with 45 higher education institutions across the country.

Through this initiative, free and accessible to all, Conde seeks to increase diversity by gender, race, geography, socioeconomic background, and outlook in the journalism profession.

Wide Experience

Conde, who served as a member of the White House for Secretary of State Colin L. Powell from 2002 to 2003, has been president of Univision Networks and president of NBCU International Group and Telemundo Enterprises.

The media executive, who sits on the boards of Walmart and PepsiCo, is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, a trustee of the Aspen Institute, and a board member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Conde has a B.A. from Harvard University and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Created by the White House to commemorate the establishment of Hispanic Heritage Month in the U.S., the historic Hispanic Heritage Awards are among the highest honors bestowed by Latinos for Latinos and are supported by 40 national Hispanic-serving institutions.

