Museum of Latin American Art celebrates the 200th anniversary of United States-Mexico Bilateral Relations

The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) recently presented the program for the 27th edition of its Annual Gala to be held on September 23, and during which a special celebration of the 200th anniversary of bilateral relations between the United States and Mexico will take place.

Dra. Lourdes Ramos-Rivas, MOLAA’s president and CEO, stated through a press release:

As a tribute and celebration of that important relationship, MOLAA has been at the forefront of showcasing Latin American and Latinx artists in the United States. We are delighted to witness the museum’s exponential growth and evolution.

Immersive Experience

In alliance with the National Museum of Art of Mexico (MUNAL) and the Ministry of Culture of Baja California and Tijuana, the celebration also includes the presentation of the exhibition "Fiesta de sabores: Mexican Banquet," which takes a tour of one of the the most recurring themes in art: Food.

“Through the works presented in the exhibition, the richness of the complex and varied Mexican gastronomy is reaffirmed, considered among the five most prestigious in the world, and the enhancement of its artistic representation through the centuries. This exhibition will open to the public on Saturday, September 24 and guests at the Gala will have a preview of the exhibition,” highlights MOLAA.

Attendees will be able to access an immersive experience as they explore the captivating works of art, interact with renowned artists, and enjoy an exquisite dining experience inspired by the flavors of Latin American cuisine.

The Gala will also include live music performances, compelling presentations and an auction offering collectibles and unique experiences.

Homenaje Especial

“The bond between these two countries is not only vital and dynamic but also economically substantial. The contributions by Mexico and all Mexicans in and out of the USA are something to be proud of for all of us that value the richness of their cultural heritage in its diverse manifestations,” added Ramos-Rivas.

These are the personalities that will be celebrated this year:

1. LEGADO Award for Culinary Arts: Chef Enrique Olvera

Renowned Mexican chef, known for his innovative approach to contemporary Mexican cuisine, will receive the LEGADO Award for Culinary Arts.

He gained global recognition with his restaurant Pujol, which emphasizes attention to detail, exploration of ingredients, and the fusion of traditional and modern techniques. Pujol has consistently ranked high on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list and is considered one of the best restaurants in Latin America.

2. LEGADO Award for Community Commitment: Jumano Tribes in Northern California

This esteemed recognition celebrates organizations, groups, and communities that have demonstrated an unwavering dedication to philanthropy and community service.

The Jumano Tribes have played a crucial role in preserving their traditions and cultural heritage, actively working with the Mexican government to pass a copyright law to protect their indigenous designs and cultural heritage.

3. LEGADO Award for Philanthropy: Mario Cordero, Executive Director of the Port of Long Beach

This distinguished honor acknowledges outstanding Latinx and Latin American individuals who have made a lasting impact in the arts and culture landscape.

Cordero’s strong philanthropic trajectory and emphasis on sustainability and community outreach programs have earned him recognition and awards.

“We are grateful to the art supporters and corporate sponsors who recognize and share MOLAA’s mission and values. The work that MOLAA undertakes to celebrate and showcase the beautiful works of Latin American and Latinx artists is critical to ensuring art transcends cultural boundaries and acts as a strong binding force that unites people no matter where they are from,” noted Peter Villegas, this year’s Gala Chair and Actum’s co-chairman.

For 27 years, MOLAA has showcased some of the world’s brightest Latin American and Latinx artists and has brought arts education directly to the community, including: