General Atlantic appoints Alberto Fasja Cohen as new Senior Advisor

General Atlantic, a global growth capital firm, recently announced that Alberto Fasja Cohen has joined the company as a Senior Advisor, a role that will allow him to strengthen the company's investments in Mexico and the rest of Latin America.

Cohen stated:

I am excited to expand my work with General Atlantic in Mexico and Latin America.

Cohen’s Career

Cohen brings more than two decades of business experience thanks to his role as co-founder of Grupo Axo, a General Atlantic portfolio company since 2017 and a leading multi-brand, multi-channel company with influence in the fashion, accessories, footwear, beauty, personal and home care products.

General Atlantic highlights Cohen as the main person responsible for the successful expansion of Grupo Axo, which currently has more than 30 brands in 5,500 points of sale, both in Mexico and Chile. Likewise, he is also a member of the board of directors of Endeavor Mexico, a non-profit organization that promotes high-impact entrepreneurship.

“As we expand our footprint in Latin America and Mexico in particular, Alberto’s deep industry knowledge and hands-on experience in the region will provide invaluable insights and expertise to both our deal teams and our entrepreneurs. I am confident he will provide a unique, entrepreneur-first perspective that will help us continue to identify and scale some of the most transformative and disruptive growth companies across Latin America,” said Martín Escobari, Co-President, Managing Director and Head of Latin America at General Atlantic.

Expansion in Latam

General Atlantic's investments in Mexico and Latin America, where the company runs 21 companies, have totaled $5.3 billion since the company entered the region in 2000.

“As the co-founder of a General Atlantic-backed company myself, I look forward to advising the firm on both supporting our current portfolio companies and approaching new potential investments in the region through the lens of how we can best support exceptional Latin American entrepreneurs in realizing their growth ambitions for their innovative companies,” added Cohen.

About General Atlantic

General Atlantic is a leading global growth capital firm with more than four decades of experience providing capital and strategic support to more than 445 growth companies throughout its history.

Founded in 1980 and with more than $73 billion in assets, this company was born with the objective of partnering with visionary entrepreneurs to generate a lasting impact by combining a collaborative global approach, specific experience in the sector, a long investment horizon term, and a deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with great entrepreneurs and management teams to scale innovative businesses.

It has offices in New York, Amsterdam, Beijing, Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Munich, Palo Alto, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Stamford and Tel Aviv.