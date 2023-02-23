Patty Juárez is the new head of Hispanic/Latino Affairs at Wells Fargo

Longtime Latina leader at Wells Fargo Patty Juárez recently took the position as the first head of Hispanic/Latino Affairs at the company. In the position, Juárez will assume responsibility for building an external engagement portfolio focused on Hispanic communities and focused on national cultural engagement, executive recruitment, business development, and stakeholder relations.

Juárez, who has worked at Wells Fargo for more than 28 years, most recently served as director of Diverse Segments for Commercial Banking, a position she developed and grew to serve more than 5,000 clients.

Juárez’s career

Juárez, who also served as co-chair of the Commercial Banking DE&I Council, has a long history of leadership in the Latino community.

Starting her career with Wells Fargo in 1995 as a financial analyst, Juárez, who has a bachelor's degree in business with an emphasis in accounting from the University of California, Berkeley, and her Master's in business administration from Saint Mary's College, completed Wells Fargo's Credit Management Training Program in 1998.

After joining Wells Fargo's Santa Clara office, where she focused on technology clients and worked as a loan officer, she became regional vice president for the North Orange County office in 2010.

Working for Latino communities

Juárez is chair of board development for the Orange County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Latinx Outreach Leadership Advisory Board at Delta Airlines, and a member of the advisory board of the Latino Donor Collaborative.

Patty Juarez has been named Head of Hispanic/Latino Affairs for @WellsFargo.



Wells Fargo has had a longstanding commitment to the Hispanic community. Patty’s appointment to this newly created role will help Wells Fargo to do even more to better serve the community. #wellsfargo pic.twitter.com/1nJeyOAlaS — Hispanic eChamber (@HISCEC) January 25, 2023

She is also president of the Wells Fargo Hispanic and Latino Connection Employee Resource Network.

The new head of Hispanic/Latino Affairs is also active in a variety of professional and community organizations, including:

Development chair of the Orange County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce board, which represents the interests of Orange County's 30,000 Hispanic-owned businesses.

Board president of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Orange County, an organization that trains community volunteers to serve as powerful mentors and advocates for abused, neglected and neglected children in the community.

Member of the Alcance Latinx Leadership Advisory Board at Delta Airlines.

Orange County School of the Arts Foundation Board Member

Member of the advisory board of the Latino Donor Collaborative.

Member of the Chapman University School of Business Dean's Board of Advisors and the Chapman Board of Governors.

“Externally, Patty often speaks about topics such as Diversity and Inclusion, diverse segments, multi-cultural marketing, and financial literacy. Internally, Patty is the president of Latin Connection, one of the largest employee resource groups at Wells Fargo (50 chapters) representing more than 40,000 Latinos. She also serves as co-chair of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council for Commercial Banking,” noted Wells Fargo in the announcement about Juárez's appointment.