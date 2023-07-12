Gibson Brands named César Gueikian as permanent CEO

Gibson Brands Inc., the world's most iconic instrument brand, recently announced that its board of directors has confirmed César Gueikian as the company's president and CEO.

Gueikian stated in a press release:

I am honored and humbled to take on the permanent CEO role! Gibson is a passion project for me. Our board of directors, chaired by Nat Zilkha, has been incredibly supportive over the last five years, giving me an opportunity to merge my biggest passion, which is not just music and guitars, but Gibson guitars with my business background, and I don’t take this for granted.

Great Career

Gueikian joined Gibson in 2018 with the goal of fusing his business background with his lifelong passion for music and guitars.

“I have had the opportunity to work closely with Cesar as we have rebuilt Gibson over the past 5 years,” said Nat Zilkha, chairman of Gibson Brands.

Through a successful new strategy focused on instruments and sound, Gueikian has been instrumental in Gibson's resurgence, relaunching the portfolio of brands, shaping a new portfolio architecture, and creating the Gibson media platform.

His leadership saw the launch of Gibson TV and the creation of partnerships with Gibson Artists to take their music around the world and keep Gibson culturally engaged and connected to music.

“He has established a remarkable track record at Gibson, shaping our product, our marketing, our artist relationships, and many of our important growth initiatives. In addition, Cesar has an extraordinary personal passion for music, and for Gibson guitars in particular. He is an accomplished leader, a musician, and a self-professed guitar nerd. We are confident that Cesar is the ideal person to serve as Gibson's next CEO and to build on the great momentum we have as a company,” pointed out Zilkha.

Deserved Appointment

Recognized as an accomplished musician, guitarist, and songwriter, Gueikian has performed and recorded alongside artists spanning an eclectic range of musical genres, including Maná, Kirk Hammett and Rob Trujillo (Metallica), Rex Brown (Pantera), Dave Mustaine (Megadeth), Snake Sabo (Skid Row), Jared James Nichols, Richie Faulkner (Judas Priest), and Fito Páez.

“Our future depends on our team’s passion and pride in the work they do, and on creative collaboration with our artists around the world across genres of music. When music is at its best, the spirit of the fan merges with the spirit of the artist, and that transcendent experience is special. I can’t wait to get started, keep momentum, and press ahead,” underscored Gueikian.

The new president of Gibson Brands earned a B.A. in business from the University of San Andrés, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago focused on analytical finance and economics.

Reactions

Gibson artists reacted to the confirmation with the following messages:

“I can't think of a more natural fit for CEO of Gibson than Cesar Gueikian. He's one of, if not THE smartest, most passionate Gibson guitar enthusiasts I've ever met, and he is a keen businessman; you can't go wrong,” noted Slash.

"I can’t believe how Cesar has transformed Gibson from a brand on its way down and out to the success it is today. He went out of his way to meet with musicians and take note of what we were saying, gathering a great team around him. It’s now a company I’m proud to be associated with. Thank you, Cesar,” said Tony Iommi.

“Receiving the news of Cesar Gueikian being confirmed as CEO of Gibson is great and exciting for me. Gibson is a historic brand associated with the DNA of music and instruments for over 130 years. After all this time, instruments remain a key part of our lives. Instruments help to create, unify, and connect; they have a universal language that allows us all to be together. As an Argentine, it is a great honor that Gibson has a great leader who values musicians, and who understands and loves music. He truly understands the significance of guitars, and I am really happy because he is a businessman who perfectly understands the music world. Congratulations Cesar,” stated Fito Páez.