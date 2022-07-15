Pool Corporation appoints Carlos Sabater to its Board of Directors

Pool Corporation, the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pools and related backyard products, announced the appointment of Carlos A. Sabater to its Board of Directors, going from nine to ten members.

Sabater's appointment as director was made on the recommendation of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, and he will hold this role at least until the 2023 annual shareholders' meeting, at which time he will stand for election by Pool Corporation shareholders.

John E. Stokely, Chairman of the Board, commented:

The appointment of Carlos to our Board reinforces our efforts to maintain a strong, diverse and independent Board with a continued mission to increase value for Pool Corporation shareholders.

Sabater's Career

The Certified Public Accountant (CPA) is also an accomplished global business executive with a strong track record of nearly 40 years in leadership, accounting, and finance with extensive SEC financial reporting experience. He has worked closely with the boards and audit committees of complex Fortune 500 public companies.

Recently retired as a Senior Global Partner of Deloitte & Touche LLP, a Global Partner of Deloitte, the world's largest professional services firm, Sabater is currently a member of the Board of Directors of KBR, Inc., and PDC Energy, Inc., both public American companies.

At Deloitte, he stood out for his performance as managing partner of all the firm's businesses in the 28 countries of North and South America. In these leadership roles, Sabater was responsible for talent development, risk and crisis management, as well as ensuring excellence in customer service.

“He offers a comprehensive multi-cultural business background and valuable leadership and corporate governance to prospective Boards of Public and Private companies,” Sabater highlighted through his LinkedIn profile.

Sabater, who was included in The Agenda Diversity 100, and was named one of the Top Ten Hispanic business leaders by Hispanic Magazine, also brings extensive experience in corporate governance from his tenure as an elected member of the Board of Deloitte firms in the USA, Mexico, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Bermuda, as well as his participation in countless non-profit Boards. He has served on the Global, Risk, Governance, Audit, Finance, and Compensation committees of these Boards.

“Carlos’ tremendous business acumen, along with his extensive experience in advising global public companies, provides a valuable perspective to complement the skills and backgrounds of our Board members,” noted Stokely.

Through his talent development and sponsorship efforts, his partners and clients created a scholarship and mentorship program in his name at Florida International University, where he is a Board member.