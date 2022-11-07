The Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation receives a $1 million donation

Loud And Live, a leading entertainment, live events and marketing company that has established itself as a leading international promoter, recently announced the largest single donation in the Foundation's history.

Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live, highlighted:

We have been fortunate to have great success in this sector and we consider it our obligation to contribute to the community of which we are part.

Gradual donation

The donation, which will be distributed over the next five years, is part of a commitment to further the Foundation's goals of spreading international interest and appreciation for the contributions of Latin music.

Likewise, Latino creators will be able to continue contributing to world culture thanks to a series of university scholarships, grants and educational programs.

“Our collaboration with The Latin Recording Academy dates back to 2003, and I can think of no better ally than the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation to channel this donation and make a significant impact with it,” added Albareda.

Loud And Live commits to donating $1 million to the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®, the largest single donation in the Foundation’s history #LatinGRAMMYFoundationhttps://t.co/RO77sTqLMs pic.twitter.com/o9gz30soAC — LatinGRAMMYFdn (@LatinGRAMMYFdn) November 3, 2022

Talent amplifiers

Loud And Live has contributed in a valuable way through various donations with the sale of concert tickets on international tours.

In the last year, several of the tours produced by Loud And Live, including those of successful international artists, such as Camilo and Carlos Vives, have collected $1 for each ticket sold on their respective tours.

“We are grateful for the generous donation from Loud And Live, a long-time partner of the Foundation. Together we can continue creating opportunities, having a positive impact in our communities, and preserving the legacy of Latin music and its creators,” said Becky Villaescusa, vice president of Strategic Planning and Corporate Development at the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation.