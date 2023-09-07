LIVE STREAMING
Latin Grammy® Cultural Foundation continues its Latin Music Research and Preservation Grants program

Applications for 2024 are now open.

The Latin Grammy® Cultural Foundation recently announced that it has officially begun accepting applications for its 2024 Latin Music Preservation and Research Grants program.

According to the Foundation, the initiative awards four grants annually to music institutions, musicologists, researchers, non-profit entities, and individuals around the world who enhance and preserve the legacy of Latino music.

Raquel “Rocky” Egusquiza, executive director of the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation, said in a press release:

Each year our Latin Music Research and Preservation Grants provide an opportunity to partner with projects and persons passionate about preserving the legacy of Latin music.

Categories

The Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation offers grants under 2 categories:

  1. Two (2) Research Grants for a maximum amount of $5,000 each, which fund projects focused on historical research, folklore and anthropology of Latin music genres.
  2. Two (2) Preservation Grants for a maximum of $5,000 each, which support projects aiming to archive and preserve the heritage of Latin music.

A committee of experts from Latin America, the Iberian Peninsula, and the United States will review the applications of eligible candidates.

Caring for the Legacy of Latin Music

Since its inception in 2015, the program has awarded grants worth more than $175,000 to support 36 projects around the world.

Materials can be submitted either in English, Spanish or Portuguese-language.

“There is incredible work being done throughout the world and we look forward to all new submissions that will help preserve our Latin music and heritage for the next generation,” added Egusquiza.

To access the application link, learn about the rules, and appreciate projects from past winners, click here.

Applications will be received until Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. (ET).

