TuneIn presents the new station Univision Top TV Shows

The world's leading live audio streaming service recently announced the launch of its new station that will further increase the company's Spanish-language content.

Including special programming to educate, entertain and inform the Latino community, Univision Top TV Shows will include streaming distribution and on-demand playback of Uforia Podcasts, including audio versions of the network's leading entertainment and news programming, such as Univision Reporta, Despierta América, El Gordo y La Flaca, and Noticiero Univision.

Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn, noted:

Univision is an iconic media network which plays an essential role in entertaining and informing Spanish-language audiences.

About TuneIn

TuneIn, the world's leading live streaming service, brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts, and global radio. With over 75 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used audio streaming platforms in the world.

Globally, TuneIn is accessible in over 100 countries and can be found on 200 different major platforms and devices. TuneIn's partnerships in the voice assistant space include Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung Bixby and Cortana, as well as key integrations with Sonos, Bose, and Tesla.

“By adding simulcast distribution of Uforia Podcast audio versions of Univision's programs to TuneIn, we are able to meet the streaming needs and content expectations of our Hispanic and Latino listeners, who are among the fastest growing audiences for streaming audio content,” added Stern.

With over 40 hours of original content a week, Uforia has become the largest and fastest growing Hispanic podcast network in the US thanks to its culturally relevant content.

“The demand for Spanish-language entertainment content has never been greater, and our partnership with TuneIn enables us to amplify Uforia and leading Univision programming through an expansive and innovative distribution network. We’re thrilled to be able to continue to evolve our rapidly growing audio footprint and engage our consumers wherever they choose to listen,” said Jesús Lara, president of Univision Radio.