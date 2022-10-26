Strategic connections for successful results

"Tell me who you hang out with and I'll tell you who you are," was one of the colloquial phrases used by Fernando Rosario, a prominent Hispanic leader born in Aguadillas, Puerto Rico, and who has a professional career of more than 20 years of experience in consulting as an executive.

He was a guest speaker during the 2022 HACR Leadership Pipeline Program event, presenting a session titled, “Power Networking for Power Moves.”

Rosario especially refers to the importance of knowing how to relate at a professional level, of having the right references and knowing who are those who have the necessary skills and resources, as well as the will and availability, to help them grow and advance professionally.

Accustomed to using analogies related to golf, Rosario compares the figure of the caddy, someone who has extensive experience and deep knowledge of the play field, and who is willing to teach you, with that of a leader we must rely on to strengthen and advance corporate leadership careers.

Strategic Relationships

Rosario stressed that beyond networking, it is about building strategic relationships and relying on people who can raise your talent and professional goals. Likewise, he pointed out the importance of differentiating three types of counseling to advance in their careers:

Mentor: Someone who talks to you and whose advice comes from experience. Coach: Talks with you. Offers confidence and points out mistakes. Sponsor: Talks about you. It is someone who cares about you, someone willing to put his name next to yours and invest in you.

For his part, Rosario emphasizes that these people do not come into their lives to say things they want to hear, but to say what they need to hear, and points out three levels of resistance that new leaders must face in their empowerment process:

There is no clear communication. "I do not understand what you say.” They do not share opinions. “I don’t like it.” There is no affinity. "I do not like you.”

Value Added

Rosario invited the attendees to identify what they stand out for without giving importance to the element of their origin.

“You are not Hispanic leaders, you are leaders who are also Hispanic,” Rosario stressed, calling for them to learn to maneuver in companies, not only with authority and trust, but also with the value of cultural diversity.

In addition to requiring an A+ level of communication, Latino leaders have become connectors and valuable members who offer solutions and answers, while having the sensitivity to understand their audiences and recognize which lines are not supposed to be crossed.

Presentation of Fernando Rosario at the 2022 HACR Leadership Pipeline Program event. Photo: Screenshot.

“Go for it”

Clarifying that it is not an invitation to transgress the specific rules of each company, especially those that have policies that prevent employees from accessing people in leadership positions, Rosario invited attendees to put their careers first and to maneuver around the rules to be noticed, so that those who can open doors for new opportunities recognize them and can value them as they should be.

“When you are looking for a mentor, coach or sponsor, you have to be selective. A true mentor knows that the relationship is not forever,” highlighted Rosario, emphasizing that if a relationship does not work or does not offer what is required, it is better to let it go to look for new alternatives.

Rosario shared a proactive message in which he calls on new leaders, not only to seek support and allies to grow professionally, but also to become a mentor, coach or sponsor for others — at least five others, the leader indicated — and thus help strengthen Hispanic leadership at the corporate level.

"If you are not sponsoring anyone, you are wrong," Rosario concluded.