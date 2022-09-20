Southeastern Grocers donates more than 820,000 meals to Feeding America

SEG Gives Foundation, the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, recently announced this significant donation that will alleviate food insecurity in several unattended communities.

Raymond Rhee, Chief People Officer of Southeastern Grocers, stated:

As a grocer, we believe it is our responsibility to help families put food on the table, and we are steadfastly committed to supporting and nourishing our local communities, especially when they need us most.

Actions Against Hunger

Amid today's difficult landscape for many families, who must decide between putting food on the table or meeting other needs, SEG and the SEG Gives Foundation will provide monetary contributions totaling $70,000 to seven food banks in the Feeding America network.

Additionally, seven mobile food pantry events throughout the Southeast will be promoted, providing more than 150,000 pounds of fresh, non-perishable produce to local communities.

“Through our powerful partnership with Feeding America and its network of local food banks, we can touch the lives of thousands of families, children and individuals facing food insecurity as we take action in the fight against hunger this Hunger Action Month and beyond,” added Rhee.

To help thousands of families in their fight against hunger, the grocery store will be holding various mobile food pantry events throughout the Southeast in September as follows:

1. Jacksonville – two mobile food pantry events in partnership with Feeding Northeast Florida, and agency partners:

Police Athletic League of Jacksonville (JaxPal).

Living Stream Church to support Ukrainian refugees.

2. Miami Gardens – in partnership with Feeding South Florida and Pisgah Pantry.

3. Orlando – in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida and Church In The Son.

4. Panama City – in partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast and Rebuild Bay County.

5. Birmingham, Alabama – in partnership with Community Food Bank of Central Alabama and Faith Chapel.

6. New Orleans – in partnership with Second Harvest of South Louisiana and Christian Fellowship Family Worship Center.

“As millions of families struggle to put food on the table every day, we must take action and support our communities now more than ever. We are tremendously grateful to our long-standing partner, Southeastern Grocers, for their ongoing commitment to fighting hunger and creating a brighter future for our neighbors in need. We look forward to continuing our partnership and working together to provide nourishing meals this Hunger Action Month,” said Lauren Biedron, VP of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America.

Hunger Action Month

This initiative takes place every September and is dedicated to raising awareness of the hunger crisis across the country. This is how the aid was distributed:

Last year alone, SEG donated more than 18.6 million meals to help alleviate hunger in the Southeast.

Earlier this summer, the grocery store donated $140,000 to seven food banks in the Feeding America network in support of its Summer Hunger initiative.

It earmarked an additional $100,000 as part of the grocery store's Break from Hunger program, which provided low-cost, nutritious meals to children 17 and younger.

About SEG Gives Foundation

The SEG Gives Foundation aligns donations with causes that are top priorities for the communities it serves, including fighting hunger, supporting military service members and their families, relieving those affected by extreme weather, and natural disasters, as well as the defense of belonging, inclusion and diversity by fighting social injustice to close the gap of inequities faced by many individuals, families and communities.

About Feeding America

It is the largest hunger relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 state food bank associations, and more than 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, it helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need during 2021.