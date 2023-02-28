LIVE STREAMING
Publix launches $4 million grant to fight hunger

The announcement was made at the 2023 Hunger Summit.

Strengthening its commitment to feeding people in need, Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S., hosted its 2023 Hunger Summit, which brought 35 Feeding America member food banks together to discuss how they can feed more people in need.

Todd Jones, Publix CEO, noted:

Our summit provided an opportunity to build stronger connections and, together, find better ways to accomplish a united purpose — feeding even more people in need in the communities we serve.

Beyond Publix leaders, who shared best practices in talent acquisition, sourcing, warehousing, and distribution, special guests to the summit included:

  • Darren Soto, U.S. Representative
  • Laurel Lee, U.S. Representative
  • Willie C. Taylor, Southeast Regional Administrator for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Service.

Get to know: Publix Super Markets Charities (PSMC)

During the summit, PSMC representatives announced a $4 million special grant opportunity available to select food banks in Publix's operating area to fund one-time capacity building projects.

The grant opportunity, in addition to PSMC's annual hunger relief donations announced in September during Hunger Action Month, will bring the organization's total contributions to more than $46 million since 2015.

PSMC also reported funding for 22 mobile food pantries announced last year, which will help these agencies provide food to the people they serve.

“We are grateful to Publix Super Markets Charities for their continued generosity in helping to alleviate hunger,” added Jones, referring to the donation of more than 10 million pounds of products to store in 20 of the mobile pantries in their first year of operation.

More Publix campaigns

Feeding More Together is another Publix initiative that invites the community to help fight hunger and allows customers and associates to donate at the register in Publix locations to support nutrition in communities by providing non-perishable food to local food banks and pantries.

The campaign, which runs through March 5, will donate $5 million in fresh produce from Publix.

Reactions to the summit

“It was an honor to attend the Publix Hunger Summit and hear from food banks in our region on their efforts to combat food insecurity. After being recently appointed to the Agriculture Committee in Congress, I look forward to working alongside these organizations to ensure we are prioritizing our communities’ needs in the upcoming Farm Bill. My office will advocate for increased funding for key programs, a streamlined application process for families in need and much more,” said Soto, who represents Florida’s 9th Congressional District. 

Lee, from Florida’s 15th Congressional District, pointed out: “My time serving with ECHO of Brandon and the Open Arms Ministry at Hyde Park United Methodist Church showed me the need to address food insecurity in our community. Resources like food banks are a vital part of ensuring people in need have access to critical support. I appreciate Publix’s dedication to bringing together local partners to address hunger and identify community-based solutions to support families.”

“Healthy food is a lifeline for everyone. We are thankful to our partners that provide consistent and equitable access to nutritious food to families across America and for pledging to support USDA’s Healthy Kids Initiative as an ongoing effort to combat hunger,” added Taylor.

