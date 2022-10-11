How Women Lead presents “Get on Board” winners

The powerful community of more than 15,000 successful female executives working to redefine female leadership in the 21st century recently announced the winners of the sixth annual Get On Board Week Awards, which recognize individuals and companies for her impactful work creating more equity for women in the workplace.

The award ceremony will take place during the How Women Lead Advocacy and Action Summit taking place October 17-21, 2022.

Award winners

The winners of the Get On Board Week 2022 Awards are:

1. Fearless Leader Award - Mary Stutts

Mary Stutts has been recognized with this year's Fearless Leader Award, which honors a woman whose service on corporate boards has moved the needle for other women on boards by recruiting other female directors, serving in a leadership role in a critical committee of the board, and is an advocate for women on board and executive leadership.

Stutts, who serves as Director of Global Health Equity and Inclusion for Real Chemistry, as well as Director of the Board of Zogenix, is an innovative leader with a track record of achievement at major global corporations.

She stands out as a professional speaker on the dynamics of women and men in leadership, inclusive leadership, building your personal brand, mastering entrepreneurship, the imperative for women leaders to add value in growing corporations.

Author of the book on leadership "The Lost Mentor: Women Advising Women on Power, Progress and Priorities."

“Mary’s zest for helping others reach their goals is truly inspiring. Through her work, Mary has empowered hundreds of women to advance their careers and gain positions of power in their industries,” said Julie Castro Abrams, CEO of How Women Lead.

2. Leading the Way Award - Salesforce

Awarded to the company that takes the lead in the U.S. with gender diversity in the boardroom and sets an example for other companies to follow, Salesforce is the 2022 Leading the Way honoree.

This company has sought to change the world for the better through technology that brings people together to build strong relationships and make a difference.

“Salesforce’s efforts to celebrate and empower more women leaders is nothing short of awe inspiring. By setting this example, Salesforce is truly leading the way to helping increase gender diversity in the boardroom,” pointed out Castro Abrams.

3. Disruptor Award - NIA Impact Capital

NIA Impact Capital is the 2022 winner of the Disruptor Award, which recognizes an individual activist or company that is finding innovative ways to change the landscape of gender diversity on the board, creating systemic change, and taking bold action to change the trajectory of women on boards.

NIA Impact Capital, a women-led impact investment firm, has built a portfolio of forward-thinking companies that play a key role in creating an inclusive, fair and sustainable economy. This firm's investment decision-making process includes a gender perspective and a commitment to racial equity.

"Through their diverse and thoughtfully-built portfolio, NIA Impact Capital is truly living up to its goal of ‘Investing with Purpose. NIA Impact Capital’s gender-lens investing strategies are making a difference for women-founded companies,” added Castro Abrams.

For more information on Get on Board Week, click here.