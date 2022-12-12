Walgreens, Uber and DoorDash team up to bring free Paxlovid to homes

The leader in integrated health care, pharmacy and retail, announced last week that it has partnered with the two technology firms to bring this medicine to everyone who needs it.

Anita Patel, vice president of pharmacy services development at Walgreens, said:

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated health disparities and emphasized the need to address long-standing barriers, including access to treatments.

Massive campaign

This initiative, which aims to increase access to treatment for COVID-19, seeks to reach those in socially vulnerable or medically underserved areas at a time when COVID-19 cases are starting to rise again across the United States.

According to data from the Walgreens COVID-19 Index, overall positivity rates have reached 36% in recent weeks, reinforcing the critical need for access to these types of life-saving treatments.

This initiative is the latest to increase accessibility to coronavirus treatments in medically diverse and underrepresented areas, following the response from businesses to the White House COVID-19 call to action to ensure a safe and healthy winter.

With more than 8,000 Walgreens locations offering same-day delivery services, available to anyone living within 15 miles of participating locations, nearly 92% of people in the US will be able to access this program.

“Our pharmacy teams will continue to play a trusted and essential role in helping to keep people protected from COVID-19, including getting people vaccinated, tested and treated as safely, equitably and effectively as possible,” added Patel.

With #COVID19 cases on the rise, Uber and @Walgreens teamed up to provide free Paxlovid delivery to anyone in the US within 15 miles of a participating Walgreens pharmacy, helping to ensure transportation is never a barrier to getting needed treatment.https://t.co/q0vjFj6fYt — Uber (@Uber) December 9, 2022

How to request the medication?

Eligible patients must have a prescription for Paxlovid from a healthcare provider.

Once the pharmacy has filled the prescription and before it is picked up, people can go online to select “same day delivery” by visiting Walgreens.com/PrescriptionDelivery, the Walgreens app, or by calling your store.

To use Same Day Rx Delivery, you must have Prescription Status Alerts turned on. It will appear as an option if the order is placed before the store's closing time that day. Some health plans do not cover, or do not participate in Same Day Rx Delivery. Check with your health plan for more information. It does not include California.

Please have in mind that while most prescriptions are expected to be delivered the same day, some deliveries may not be eligible for shipping due to prescription type, delivery address, holidays, weather, or other delivery restrictions.