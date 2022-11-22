LIVE STREAMING
Man with a face mask breaks a piece of paper with the word COVID-19.
Businesses are still struggling to recover financially from the pandemic. Photo: Pixabay.

Comcast RISE supports 13,000 small businesses impacted by COVID-19

The program, created in 2020, managed to reach the projected figure before it comes to an end in December 2022.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Image to illustrate team work.

Donations For The Holidays

November 22nd, 2022
Article
Shopping mall with Christmas decoration.

Time to Grow Your Business

November 22nd, 2022
Article
Jorge Alberto Rodriguez's (left) nomination to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York has been stalled by Judge David Hurd (right), who he will succeed. Photo credit: Vanderbilt University and Sentinel file photo by John Clifford

HNBA urges judge to act

November 22nd, 2022
Article
Asian kids reading books on a forrest.

Addressing Child Illiteracy

November 21st, 2022
Article
Inside of a restaurant.

Widening Credit Access

November 21st, 2022
Article
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses event.

A Letter to Congress

November 21st, 2022
Article
Recording audio studio.

Women's Rights Aren't a Joke

November 21st, 2022
Article
Liliana Ortiz-Bermudez holding up a white dress in the style of a Latin-American dancing dress.

Uplifting Latin Art

November 21st, 2022
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
November 22, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Created to help strengthen and empower small businesses owned by people of color and women affected by COVID-19, the two-year initiative was successful in distributing more than $110 million in monetary, marketing, and technology grants.

Comcast RISE, one of several programs the media company has launched as part of Project UP, which seeks to bridge the digital divide and achieve digital equity, is expected to open a new chapter in 2023 to deepen efforts that empower diversity, inclusion and community investment.

Teresa Ward-Maupin, senior vice president of Digital and Customer Experience at Comcast Business, stated:

We are incredibly proud of the work that the Comcast RISE team has done over its two-year term to help the small businesses we’ve worked with to not only survive, but also to thrive.

Final round

The latest group of program beneficiaries included more than 2,800 small businesses that received a television advertising campaign, consulting services from Effectv, or computer equipment, Internet, voice, and cybersecurity from Comcast Business.

In addition, 500 more small businesses in Chicago, Miami, Oakland, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. will each receive $10,000 in grants, bringing the total recipients of Comcast's RISE Investment Fund to 2,100 and the total dollar amount distributed to $21 million.

“Comcast will be continuing its efforts to positively impact small businesses in 2023. We have seen that many small businesses are shifting from pandemic recovery to long-term growth, so it is only natural for the program to evolve. The next evolution of the program will focus on helping businesses of all types accelerate growth. Its offerings will include complimentary marketing, technology, financial grants, business consulting, entrepreneurship training, and other services,” added Ward-Maupin.

Interactive map

In partnership with Hopeworks, a Philadelphia-area technology education and training nonprofit, and to encourage consumers to patronize participating businesses, Comcast launched an interactive map of recipients served by the initiative has supported across the country.

“Comcast RISE has helped me and my business thrive in so many ways. I received the $10,000 grant though the Investment Fund, which provided us with cash to use wherever our needs were. This grant allowed me to maintain payroll and supported my evolving business endeavors, such as the expansion of my mannequin business, which now offers a virtual and in-person headpiece workshop,” noted Judi Townsend, owner and CEO of Mannequin Madness in Oakland, CA.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link