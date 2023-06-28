Philadelphia among the eight cities where “Humans of Hip Hop” will run

MusiCares, the leading music benefit organization that provides human and health services security network for the musical community, recently launched “Humans of Hip Hop,” a program aimed at providing resources adapted to the needs of this community in the United States.

Initially focused on eight key cities — Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles/Compton, New York, Oakland, and Washington D.C. — the program will offer three years of personalized services, closely focused on the needs of these community members.

Rico Love, a Miami-based advocacy artist and president of the Recording Academy's Black Music Collective, noted in a press release:

Like so many other communities post-pandemic, the hip hop community is in need of support.

The partnership is based on co-creation, with a focus on fostering long-term relationships to continue to build MusiCares programming that is responsive to the needs of this musical and cultural community.

Crucial Support

“Humans of Hip Hop” is made possible by the Vivid Seats ticket market, as well as other sponsors who support future programming, production and community relations.

“Vivid Seats is proud to support MusiCares’ work through their new Humans of Hip Hop campaign. We believe in the power of live events and supporting those working behind the music,” said Stan Chia, CEO of Vivid Seats.

Given that between August 2021 and July 2022, one-fifth of all MusiCares clients identified as Black music professionals, the program also provides a valuable opportunity for MusiCares to learn from the hip hop community and Black music to ensure a more comprehensive understanding of the needs of these professionals.

A full-time project leader for “Humans of Hip Hop” will also be appointed by the organization, seeking to serve as the daily focal point for building progress and maintaining partnership with the hip hop community.

“I’ve heard my community voice their needs. With MusiCares and Humans of Hip Hop, I’m excited to work directly with artists and change-makers to get people the services that will really make a difference in their lives,” added Love.

@MusiCares is excited to announce the launch of Humans of Hip Hop – our three-year program directed at providing resources tailored to the needs of the #hiphop community. By connecting with, listening to, and leveraging existing community expertise and resources, MusiCares will… pic.twitter.com/3l27A8RKaC — MusiCares (@MusiCares) June 22, 2023

Data of Interest

More information will be shared in the coming months about when “Humans of Hip Hop” will officially kick off in the eight key cities. For those interested in getting involved in those cities, keep an eye on the MusiCares social media platforms.

“I’m thankful to be part of Humans of Hip Hop and bring a voice to my community. With MusiCares we’re going to listen to leaders and creators and make sure our people are getting the help they need,” pointed out Salt-N-Pepa, artist advocates based in New York.

To be eligible for MusiCares assistance, applicants must be able to document an employment history through a minimum of five years of employment in the music industry or six commercially released recordings or videos (singles).

Funds may also be awarded to help with needs such as rent, car payments, insurance premiums, utilities, medical/dental expenses, psychotherapy, addiction treatment, sober living, and other personal expenses.

For its part, MusiCares may grant short-term financial aid for personal or addiction needs that have arisen due to unforeseen circumstances.

“MusiCares is grateful to our sponsors and artist advocates for helping us kick off this program. This work will allow us to zero in on the unique needs of the community and continue our work creating meaningful services driven by leaders and advocates of hip hop,” said Laura Segura, executive director of MusiCares.