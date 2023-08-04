$2 million earmarked to boost civic leadership and support the creative economy

The Latino Community Foundation (LCF) recently announced that this amount will be distributed in grants to 28 organizations that harness the power of the arts to organize, mobilize, and catalyze civic leadership in communities of color.

Through the PoderArte campaign, LCF will invest in the creative economy by financing artists and cultural institutions committed to social change.

Jacqueline Martínez Garcel, CEO of the Latino Community Foundation, said in a press release:

Art fuels our social movements. When we tell our stories and shape our narratives, we engage a new generation of social change agents.

Empowering Communities

LCF highlights how these funds will support efforts to increase voter participation and shape the narrative about Latino power in California.

“Our artists and cultural institutions are essential to the civic, political, and economic fabric of Latino communities. As we prepare for another election, we stand firmly with these creative leaders in our communities,” added Martínez Garcel.

The grants are made possible by a one-time General Fund allocation of $60 million from the 2021 State Budget from the California Council on the Arts submitted by Governor Gavin Newsom to implement the California Creative Corps pilot program.

“We commend Governor Newsom and the state legislature for these investments in the art. It is a vital investment to our vision of an equitable California for All,” noted Adriana Saldivar Sánchez, LCF’s director of Community Organizing.

LCF will leverage state funds to support nonprofits across the state and prioritize grassroots organizations in historically underinvested communities.

Beneficiaries

“Radio Bilingüe is thrilled to be part of this effort that invests in artists and brings them into the fold of positive change-making. Together we can dream up a better California and bring important resources to artists in our communities,” pointed out Hugo Morales, executive director.

Here is the full list of organizations that have received grants from the Latino Power Fund's PoderArte Initiative:

1. Bay Area

Acción Latina | $50,000

Cultura y Arte Nativa de las Americas (CANA) | $50,000

La Peña Cultural Center | $50,000

NAKA Dance Theater | $100,000

The Latina Center | $50,000

Ubuntu Theater Project Inc. DBA Oakland Theater Project | $50,000

2. Central Coast

Artists Ink | $110,000

Hijos Del Sol Arts Productions | $50,000

Senderos | $33,000

3. Central Valley

Arte Americas the Mexican Arts Center | $150,000

Centro de Unidad Popular Benito Juarez | $50,000

Community Center for the Arts & Technology | $50,000

Loud for Tomorrow | $50,000

Youth Leadership Institute | $100,000

4. Inland Empire

Inland Empire Immigrant Youth Collective | $30,000

5. Southern California

Altamed Health Services Corp | $50,000

Arts for Healing and Justice Network | $100,000

Arts For LA | $150,000

Chispa Education Fund | $50,000

Community Power Collective |$50,000

Justice for My Sister Collective | $100,000

Las Fotos Project | $100,000

Plaza De La Raza | $150,000

Regional Organization of Oaxaca | $50,000

Tia Chuchas Centro Cultural | $50,000

Women Who Submit | $27,000

6. San Diego

TuYo Theatre | $50,000

7. Statewide

Radio Bilingüe | $100,000

“We are thankful to the Latino Community Foundation for including us in the first round of PoderArte grants,” highlighted Morales.

With the largest network of Latino philanthropists in the country, LCF has raised more than $95 million to further this mission. It is the only statewide foundation focused exclusively on investing in Latino-led organizations.