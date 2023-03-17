Iron Chef Jose Garces opens new Amada location in Radnor

Iron Chef and James Beard Award winner, Jose Garces has opened his newest and third outpost of his Spanish tapas restaurant, Amada Radnor in Wayne, PA.

The other locations operate in Old City Philadelphia at 217-219 Chestnut Street and Atlantic City at the Ocean Casino Resort.

"Amada is near and dear to my heart. It was the very first restaurant I opened when I went out on my own in 2005,” Garces said.

“It will be a great addition to the exciting and rapidly growing Main Line dining scene. We have so many Garces fans from over the years come join us in Old City, and now we are bringing the concept right to them in their own backyards," he added.

In 2009, Garces won the Best Chef MidAtlantic James Beard Award for this restaurant concept

The new restaurant is 7,000 square feet and features seating for 250 guests, a private dining room that seats 45, two outdoor patios, and a renovated bar.

The menu will feature old favorites and new dishes. Photo courtesy of Amada Randor

The menu includes a selection of tapas like Tortilla Española, Amada’s Empanadas, and Wagyu Brochettes. It also includes Paella Valenciana and the chef’s famous Cochinillo Asado. There will also be new dishes that were developed for the onsite wood fired ovens.

“Our team has been working diligently to fine tune the menu offerings to best take advantage of our new Mibrasa ovens, which allows us to include exciting wood-fired fare in addition to our traditional Spanish tapas offerings,” said Garces.

“This is, what feels like, a natural evolution for Amada. We’ve worked really hard to capture the essence of what makes Amada Old City so special while also looking forward to the opportunity to present new and exciting offerings to our guests in the Philadelphia suburbs,” he continued.

Amada’s bar has a wine program that features over 100 wines that are all from Spain. It will also have cocktails that are inspired by Spanish ingredients as well as Red and White Sangria.

The restaurant will have a new Gin Tonic Experience that brings a cart tableside so guests can help create the best Gin Tonic to pair with their meal.

The restaurant is open now for dinner service and happy hour, with lunch and brunch set to be added later this spring. Dinner service runs Sunday to Thursday from 5pm- 9pm and Friday to Saturday from 5pm-10pm. Happy hour is Sunday to Thursday from 5pm-6pm.