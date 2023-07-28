$200,000 destined to promote micro-grants from the “Keep It Local” commercial fund

The Nextdoor Kind Foundation recently announced the opening of the application period for the return of its small business microgrant program, Keep It Local Business Fund.

In partnership with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), America's largest and preeminent civil rights organization, and Hello Alice, the free platform that helps more than a million small businesses start and grow, the fund will provide microgrants of $5,000 to entrepreneurs of color.

Shireen Santosham, executive director of Nextdoor Kind Foundation, pointed out in a press release:

We are excited to continue the momentum with the second round of the Fund and growing this nationwide network of local leaders with the next 20 grantees.

The Nextdoor Kind Foundation believes that neighbors are the best source of ideas for improving their own communities, which is why to date it has committed $200,000 in microgrants for diverse small business owners.

Thousands of Applicants

With the goal of helping local businesses prosper and strengthen their communities, the program provided a total of $100,000 in micro-grants to small business owners, enabling them to help strengthen and support communities at the local level.

More than 7,000 grant application submissions were received from across the country, including a wide variety of industries, such as construction, wellness, educational services, food service, and more.

“The overwhelming number and quality of applicants we received during the first phase of the Keep It Local Business Fund demonstrates, not only the need for resources, but also the drive and ingenuity of small business owners to fuel their growth,” added Santosham.

Empowering Local Communities

The program highlights how small businesses make up the vast majority of businesses in the U.S., and how they contribute greatly to local communities, economies and innovation.

Until Sept. 4, 2023, eligible small businesses can apply for the grants. In addition to the grant, recipients will receive resources and tools to grow their business, including free advertising on the Nextdoor platform and access to personalized training.

“This initiative empowers individuals and celebrates the strength of community which, when provided the resources to thrive, fosters a collective effort in enhancing quality of life in local neighborhoods. Through the Keep It Local Fund, we are not only improving our nation's small businesses, but strengthening equity throughout the country as a whole,” noted Derrick Johnson, NAACP president and CEO.

For her part, Elizabeth Gore, President and Co-founder of Hello Alice, stated: "We're looking forward to continuing to grow this network with NAACP and the Nextdoor Kind Foundation to provide equitable access to capital to small business owners to make positive impacts in their communities.”