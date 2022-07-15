Hellmann's teams up with award-winning chef Juan Manuel Barrientos for its new Fridge Night

Emphasizing its mission “Make Taste, Not Waste,” which aims to inspire and enable 100 million people a year around the world to eliminate food waste, Hellmann's Mayonnaise has partnered with celebrated Colombian chef and entrepreneur Juan Manuel Barrientos, who has become famous for revolutionizing Colombian cuisine and awarded with two Michelin Stars, for the launch of a new version of its Fridge Night application, aimed at Hispanic families and households.

Fridge Night, a digital tool to drive consumer behavior change, is available as a free app and e-book that encourages people to be more resourceful and creative with food, educating them to waste less.

The Colombian chef highlighted:

I am excited for the Hispanic community to be able to experience the Hellmann’s Fridge Night program like they never have before.

The program, which challenges consumers to get creative in the kitchen and use what's in their fridge, one night each week, offers tangible solutions to meet the challenges, such as weekly “Use-Up Days” and “Flexitas" that help people turn forgotten ingredients into easy-to-prepare meals.

Through a four-week program, users can earn rewards and prizes by completing challenges, and for each Fridge Night challenge completed, Hellmann's will offer an additional meal to someone in need through its existing donation program with its partners at Feeding America.

“We worked to create recipes tailored to the flavors and ingredients that are commonly used and enjoyed in Hispanic households, so this can be a true resource to help inspire creativity and resourcefulness in the kitchen with what you already have in your fridge without sacrificing quality and taste,”said Barrientos.

Spanish Version

In February 2022, Hellmann's launched the first version of the app in English, available for download on the Unilever-owned brand's website, to which is now added this new release that will offer the app's content in Spanish-language along with new culturally relevant recipes.

“With this launch, we’ll be able to reach even more households and help provide them with the resources they need to eliminate food waste, which not only has an environmental impact, but financial impact as well,” said Ben Crook, Senior Marketing Director for Hellmann’s North America.

Fridge Night Figures

According to figures from Hellmann's, since its launch, the Fridge Night program, now available for download on iOS and Android, has been proven to help reduce food waste.

“A 2021 large-scale scientific pilot study found that people who completed the Fridge Night program reduced their self-reported food waste by 46%, with 88% of participants feeling more resourceful in the kitchen after the program and 92% enjoying and recommending the program,” pointed Hellmann’s, while underlining its continued commitment to the United Nations sustainable development goal of reducing food waste by 50% by 2030.

About Feeding America

It is considered the largest anti-hunger organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 state food bank associations, and more than 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries, and meal programs, it provided 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need in 2021.

It also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among people. It draws attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in the country, and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading providers of beauty and personal care, home care, and food and beverage products, with sales in more than 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. It has 148,000 employees and generated sales of €52.4 billion in 2021. More than half of its presence is in emerging and developing markets.