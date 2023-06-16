LIVE STREAMING
Sococal partners with Capterra, offering a $20 reward to the first 95 reviewers

Jennifer Hernandez
By
Jennifer Hernandez
June 16, 2023

The AI-powered social media planning tool, Sococal, has partnered with leading software review platform Capterra, offering the first 95 users who leave a review on Capterra’s platform a $20 reward that will provide insights into consumer needs while rewarding users for their input. 

Capterra is the leading online resource for business software buyers and has over 2 million verified reviews. Capterra provides side-by-side solutions that increase productivity and accelerate growth. 

“Sococal is dedicated to improving social media content planning and execution for our heroes (clients), and this partnership with Capterra presents a fantastic opportunity for us to gain firsthand feedback and continuously enhance our services,” said Kareem, founder of Sococal. “We see this as not only a reward scheme but as a way to better understand and serve our clientele.”

Leveraging the power of AI, Sococal enables businesses and agencies to generate a 30-day AI-crafted content calendar within minutes, improving engagement, effectiveness, and efficiency. SOCO ensures the brand’s tone is consistent in all content shared while optimizing the brand’s voice. 

“Capterra’s recognition of Sococal underpins the significant value and potential the platform offers in transforming the way businesses approach social media strategy and execution,” said Sococal in a press release. 

To submit a review and claim your reward, visit the Sococal review page on Capterra: review Sococal here.

