Children’s National Hospital is getting a new president and CEO

Michelle Riley-Brown, MHA, FACHE, will begin her new role as the president and CEO of Children’s National Hospital on July 1. She will succeed Kurt Newson, M.D. who will be retiring after 11 years in the role.

Riley-Brown has 20 years of experience leading children’s healthcare at Texas Children’s Hospital, and most recently served as its executive vice president since 2016.

“The prestige of Children’s National attracted a diverse pool of highly qualified candidates from across the country. Among that competitive field, Michelle was a standout. Her dynamic leadership style paired with a wealth of experience and deep commitment to the highest quality of care for children is unmatched,” said Horacio Rozanski, chair of the Children’s National Board of Directors.

The hospital is ranked #5 in the United States by U.S. News & World Reports, and its research institute is one of the top-funded pediatric research institutions. Riley-Brown will be in charge of the organization’s 8,500 employees.

“I am honored by the opportunity to work among the very best care teams, researchers, leaders and board members. Children’s National has an incredible foundation of quality based on a 150-year plus history of excellence. I look forward to building strong relationships within the community to deliver world class pediatric healthcare,” Riley-Brown said of her appointment.

She received her bachelor’s degree in Communications/Sociology from Tulane University and her MHA in Health Administration from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. She completed her administrative fellowship.

Riley-Brown was one of the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame Honorees in 2021 and was on the Houston Business Journal’s list of Women Who Mean Business in 2018

“The Board made an incredible choice. I am impressed by her brilliant and thoughtful approach coupled with her empathy and passion for kids. I will do everything I can to support Michelle and she will be surrounded by a strong leadership team. Together, they will continue to work tirelessly to deliver on our mission of excelling in care, advocacy, research, and education,” said Dr. Newman.

Dr. Newman has been with Children’s National Hospital for almost 40 years and became the CEO in 2011. He announced his retirement in September 2022.