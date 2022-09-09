Hispanic American Business Congress, facilitating exports from Miami to the world

Functioning similarly to a chamber of commerce, this organization, which promotes Hispanic-American business and investment throughout the Americas and the Caribbean, works to offer its members free access to a complete database that allows them to manage alliances business worldwide.

María Victoria Valencia, founder and executive director of the Hispano-American Business Congress, highlighted:

Our goal is to promote strategic connections between countries to generate new businesses, position brands, products and services, through international business meetings.

Acknowledgments

The independent organization has received some distinctions thanks to its efforts to connect entrepreneurs with business opportunities worldwide:

Integration and Business Promotion Entity in Houston, Texas.

The entity received the Gold Collar for world peace, a recognition that highlighted its excellent work, contribution and cooperation with the global economy.

The United States Congress declared October 13, 2016, the Day of the Hispanic American Business Congress.

"We are an organization at the service of the international Hispanic community, in which anyone who is starting and promoting a business has our support and networks of contacts to position their brands, products or services," said Valencia.

Relevant Data

The Hispanic American Business Congress, which was established in 2015 in Miami to strengthen trade relations with the Caribbean and Latin America, has impacted more than 6,000 companies and has managed between 75 and 80 business opportunities annually.

Likewise, the entity constantly holds international events, thus providing feedback to a database with more than 78,000 contacts, and providing free development opportunities to its more than 25,000 companies affiliated with its business platform.

Stanford Event

On October 13, from one of the best universities in the world, the Hispano-American Business Congress will hold a meeting between businessmen from the technology sector, professionals from the area of innovation, and entrepreneurs, in which attendees will be able to interact with Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon and Google leaders, among others.

"We hold events in emblematic places such as Harvard University, the Inter-American Development Bank, the United States Capitol, the United States Congress, and this coming October 13 we will be at Stanford University," noted Valencia, who was also founder of Grupo Conexión Latina, started by three Hispanic women in Canada, which today has more than 900 members.