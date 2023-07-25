MSNBC anchor Alicia Menendez will serve as Mistress of Ceremonies for CHCI’s 46th Annual Awards Gala

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI) announced today that MSNBC anchor Alicia Menendez will serve as Mistress of Ceremonies during its 46th Annual Awards Gala. The event honors the nation’s most remarkable Latino leaders, and this year will be held September 21 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC.

“Alicia has paved the way for generations of Latinas in journalism, and her leadership truly reflects CHCI’s mission of empowering our community’s next generation of leaders,” said Marco A. Davis, CHCI President and CEO. “We look forward to recognizing the many incredible contributions of our community alongside Alicia at our 46th Annual Awards Gala in September.”

The Cuban descent and a New Jersey Native has been hailed as “Ms. Millennial” by The Washington Post, “journalism’ new gladiator” by Ely, and a “content queen” by Marie Claire. She is also the daughter of U.S. Senator from New Jersey, Bob Menendez, who has held office since 2006.

She has become a force in American media, honored in her first year on air, Alicia Menendez Tonight, with a Gracie Award for “Outstanding Talk Show.” She also produced and hosted a one-hour primetime special, Generation in Crisis, where she explored the worldwide refugee crisis and its impact on everyday Americans.

Menendez joined MSNBC in 2019, where she currently anchors MSNBC’s “American Voices with Alice Menendez.”

She is also the author of “The Likability Trap,” which proposes surprising, practical solutions for confronting the cultural patterns holding women back and encourages them to value unique talents and styles instead of muting them. Her reporting and interview have appeared on ABC News, Bustle, FusionTV, PBS, and Vice News.

“It’s an honor to serve as CHCI’s Mistress of Ceremonies during this year’s 46th Annual Awards Gala. Growing up the granddaughter of Cuban immigrants, in Union City, New Jersey, a small but proud Latino enclave, I spent my most formative years immersed in our communities’ complexity and vibrancy. It is that reality that I am proud to showcase in the work I do at MSNBC,” said Alicia Menendez.

“I’m excited to be in the company of leaders who have helped pave the way for many of us during this special event that Latinos across the country look forward to each year,” she added.