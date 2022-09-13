Encora appoints Melissa Ribeiro as new Chief People Officer

The global software and digital engineering company recently announced the addition of Melissa Ribeiro as its new Chief People Officer.

Ribeiro stated:

I’m honored to join Encora to support the company’s rapid growth and build upon the outstanding culture the team has created.

With the arrival of Ribeiro, Encora ratifies its commitment to building a work environment focused on people and strengthening a culture of solidarity, processes in which the executive will lead the People and Culture and Talent Acquisition functions to support the business through a period of progressive transformation.

“In this fast-paced innovation landscape, it’s critical for Encora to continue to invest in providing the best workplace culture for our people. Melissa holds deep expertise in the technology industry and will greatly strengthen our strategies around hiring the best people, creating an environment for them to grow and thrive, and ultimately deliver the best possible digital solutions to our customers,” noted Venu Raghavan, CEO of Encora.

Ribeiro’s Career

“Across my global career, I have had the opportunity to serve as a change catalyst and people development expert to establish strong workplace cultures that attract and retain high-performing talent and to level up internal capabilities into collaborative, powerhouse teams worldwide,” states Ribeiro through her LinkedIn profile.

The executive, who has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Northern Parana University in Brazil, and a Master of Science in Management from Parana State University, also holds a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from The Georgia School of Professional Psychology.

Ribeiro, a Forbes HR Council Member, brings to Encora more than 20 years of HR leadership experience across industries and organizations.

She served as Chief People Officer at Actian Corporation, an on-premises and cloud data management organization. She worked as Global Executive Vice President of Human Resources for Deluxe Entertainment, a private entertainment firm. In addition, she has held the roles of global vice president of human resources at Opera Mediaworks and head of human resources at Yahoo!, U.S. and Latin America, as well as IBM, Ingersoll Rand, and Thomson Reuters.

“My goals will be to accelerate the company’s talent acquisition strategies to meet the needs of our customers, in addition to working with employees from across the world to better understand their needs from a culture and career development standpoint,” added Ribeiro.

About Encora

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and backed by private equity firm Advent International, Encora is an established leader in digital product development services.

With more than 7,400 associates in more than 40 offices and innovation labs in the U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica, Brazil, Colombia, Bolivia, Peru, Canada, India and Asia Pacific, Encora offers next-generation services such as predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, IoT, cloud, and test automation, while having deep vertical cluster capabilities in HealthTech, FinTech, HiTech, IAM and Cybersecurity, Digital Commerce, EdTech, Supply Chain and Logistics, Telecom, and other specialized industries.