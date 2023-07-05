LIVE STREAMING
Panoramic view of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Emergency grants focused on Pennsylvania. Photo: Bruce Emmerling — Pixabay.

SBA announces aid for Pennsylvania’s small businesses affected by recent disasters

Among those included there are businesses hit after the explosion at the R.M. Palmer company factory, and by the collapse of the Interstate 95 bridge.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Lina Bernaola will lead the Entomology Society of America as president in 2024. Photo courtesy of Twitter

1st Latina president of ESA

July 5th, 2023
Article
Celebrando Latinas, event in San Diego, CA.

Honoring Latina Women

July 5th, 2023
Article
New Jersey skyline. Photo credit: Manisha Raghunath on Unsplash

Housing affordability in NJ

July 5th, 2023
Article
Karen Georgia Thompson, a Black woman with short salt and pepper hair in a white hoodie.

UCC’s First Black President

July 3rd, 2023
Article
Jamison Rogers is the first-ever Director of Investigations for the Citizens Police Oversight Commissioner. Courtesy Photo.

Philly's Community Liaison

July 3rd, 2023
Article
Posters supporting immigration.

A Country Built on Diversity

July 1st, 2023
Article
Yomaira Figueroa has been appointed director of CENTRO, the Center for Puerto Rican Studies. Photo courtesy of Hunter College

New director of CENTRO

June 30th, 2023
Article
Isabel Casillas Guzmán at the OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Ministerial.

Tips To Prevent These Crimes

June 30th, 2023
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
July 05, 2023

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Isabel Casillas Guzmán, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), recently announced that Pennsylvania small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture enterprises, and private non-profit organizations affected by the explosion at the Pennsylvania R.M. Palmer company factory and the Interstate 95 bridge collapse, can apply for low-interest Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs).

While the explosion at R.M. Palmer in West Reading Borough occurred on March 24, 2023, the Interstate 95 bridge collapse in Philadelphia began on June 11, 2023.

Casillas Guzmán made the loans available in response to a letter from Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro on June 27, 2023, requesting a disaster declaration from the SBA.

Eligible applicants in the declared areas can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the SBA.

R.M. Palmer Explosion 

In the case of the explosion, the statement covers Berks County and the adjacent counties of Chester, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, and Schuylkill in Pennsylvania.

Casillas Guzmán stated in a press release:

SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Pennsylvania small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses, and private nonprofit organizations impacted by the March 24 explosion at the R.M. Palmer Company factory in West Reading Borough.

To help businesses affected by the disaster, SBA will open a Business Recovery Center (BRC) in Berks County between July 7 and July 21, 2023.

Customer service representatives will be available at BRC to answer questions about the disaster loan program and help business owners complete their applications.

“After the devastating explosion at the R.M. Palmer Company, our hearts go out to the families of the seven lives lost and all those who were injured. We are committed to extending our support through a Declaration of Economic Injury Disaster in five counties across the state,” noted Francisco Sánchez Jr., associate administrator for the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the SBA.

Interstate 95 Bridge Collapse 

Also in response to another letter from Governor Shapiro, SBA announced that low-interest disaster loans from the administration are now available in Philadelphia County and adjacent Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Burlington, Camden and Gloucester, in New Jersey.

“BA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Pennsylvania small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses, and private nonprofit organizations impacted by the June 11 Interstate 95 Bridge collapse in Philadelphia,” pointed out Casillas Guzmán.

After the collapse of the Interstate 95 bridge, several companies suffered considerable economic damage that left them in a difficult state of vulnerability and with pressing financial needs that seek to be covered with this federal aid.

“We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help businesses and communities recover and rebuild,” added Casillas Guzmán. 

Interest rates are 4% for businesses and 2.375% for non-profit organizations, with terms of up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant's financial condition.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link