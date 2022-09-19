Strayer University celebrates 130 years

The higher education institution, founded in 1892 and aimed at working adults, celebrates this important anniversary by highlighting the university's special focus on promoting change, always for the benefit of students.

Since its inception, Strayer University has excelled at providing students with accessible and affordable degree offerings, as well as relevant curricula and innovative technologies.

Highlighting inclusion as one of its pillars, Strayer is proud to have prepared women for the workforce since the early 20th century, further strengthening diversity today.

Andréa Backman, president, Strayer University, stated:

Strayer was truly ahead of its time by offering workforce training to women nearly a century ago, during an era when women weren’t given many opportunities to grow professionally.

In 2021, 72% of students were female and 67% of students identified as Black or African American, Hispanic, Latino, or Asian.

Career-Focused Educational Plans

Strayer offers flexible online undergraduate and graduate programs as well as career-focused concentrations.

Highlights of the institution's early days include efforts to equip farmers with business skills in the 1900s and expanding to offer on-the-job training in the 1960s, when most education was limited to classrooms.

Online Pioneer

Beginning in 1990, Strayer has effectively used technology in its academic programming, pioneering online classes and interactive courses at a time when other universities were just beginning to explore the Internet.

Today, through a virtual assistant called Irving, named after the university's founder, busy students are helped save critical time and focus on their studies by quickly tackling administrative tasks. Additionally, Strayer Studios, a production arm of the university, infuses the course curriculum with short films produced by award-winning filmmakers, making it easy for students to understand and remember what they learned.

“Today, we continue to provide economic and academic support for diverse populations that are traditionally underserved. I'm immeasurably proud to be part of an institution with a legacy of valuing inclusivity,” added Backman.

About Strayer University

This institution, which has graduated more than 150,000 students, offers flexible and affordable undergraduate and graduate programs in business administration (including the MBA from the Jack Welch Management Institute), accounting, information technology, education, health services, public administration and criminal justice, as well as non-degree mobile and web application development, courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain.