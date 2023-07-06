LIVE STREAMING
David Peña Jr. resigned from his position as NAHJ's executive director on June 30. Photo Courtesy of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists
The Executive Director of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) has resigned

David Peña Jr. resigned twelve days before the organization’s annual convention.

Emily Leopard-Davis
July 06, 2023

On Friday, June 30, David Peña Jr. resigned from his position as Executive Director of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ). 

Peña Jr. had been in this role for a year-and-a-half. His resignation came just 12 days before the organization’s annual convention, which is their signature event. 

The NAHJ International Training Convention & Expo will feature a NBCU Academy Journalism Workshop, panels, and a career fair/expo.

The NAHJ is “an educational and charitable association dedicated to the recognition and professional advancement of Hispanic students, professionals and educators in the field of journalism.”

Peña Jr. took over the role of Executive Director from interim executive director Zita Arocha in February 2022. An article from the convention’s paper stated that Peña Jr. was brought on in a time of upheaval for the organization, following the abrupt departure of the previous executive director.  

“After a year and a half I felt it was time to take a break and look for other opportunities. I am proud of the work achieved to solidify the internal foundation of NAHJ, expand its presence into Mexico, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and diversify its funding sources as it enters its 40th year,” Peña Jr. said in a message to Journal-isms. 

Peña Jr. will not be attending the convention that will take place from July 12-15 in Miami, Florida, but plans to stay with the organization until July 28. 

Prior to his time at the NAHJ, Peña Jr. served as the President of Colleges & Universities at ALPFA; Executive Director and CEO of the Hispanic Dental Association; and President of the Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce. 

He has also served on numerous boards for organizations that serve the Latino, Asian American, and LGBTQ+ communities in a cultural, service, health, and business capacity. 

He received a B.A. in Political Science from St. Edward’s University. After getting his bachelor’s degree, Peña was the Alfred P Sloan Graduate Fellow at The Graduate School of Political Management at The George Washington University. He also completed Interdisciplinary Graduate Studies at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. 

