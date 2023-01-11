LIVE STREAMING
Isabel Casillas Guzman giving speech in Los Angeles
The announcement was made by the administrator of the SBA, Isabel Casillas Guzmán. Photo: @OperationHOPE.

Registration for the SBA Veterans Small Business Certification Program is now open

The initiative is part of the Biden Administration's commitment to this community.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
January 11, 2023

Applications for the Small Business Certification for Veterans (VetCert) program began to be accepted on January 9, which has an improved customer experience thanks to the $25 billion in government contract spending with service-disabled Veteran-owned small businesses (SDVOSBs) in Fiscal Year 2021.

Isabel Casillas Guzmán, leader of the Small Business Administration (SBA), stated:

The SBA’s new Veteran small business certification program is designed with our commitment to deliver exceptional support for our skilled entrepreneurs from America’s military community.

About the program

By becoming the Agency's primary certification vehicle for all veteran-owned small businesses, which enable these businesses to qualify for federal sole-source and set-aside contract awards, the SBA seeks to ensure that more Veteran-owned entrepreneurs have access to economic opportunities, granting a one-time one-year extension to current Veteran-owned small businesses verified by the Center for Administration for Verification and Assessment (CVE) effective January 1st, 2023.

Certified VOSBs are eligible to compete for sole-source and reserved contracts in the Department of Veterans Affairs, while certified SDVOSBs can compete for sole-source and reserved contracts throughout the government.

Updates

The SBA is implementing some enhancements to streamline the certification experience for veteran business owners, including:

  • Provide veterans with a central support platform for their small business certification needs.
  • Provide reciprocal certification for businesses with remaining eligibility in the Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and 8(a) programs.
  • Create a more business-friendly approach by simplifying the application process and aligning ownership and control requirements in the VetCert, 8(a) and WOSB programs.

“Small businesses owned by Veterans are eligible for key benefits and well-deserved support because of their owners’ selfless service to our nation. Certification is a critical part of that process, and I encourage all eligible Veterans to submit their verification applications to the Small Business Administration starting today,” said Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

The transfer of responsibility for veteran certification from the Veterans Administration (VA) to the SBA aligns with the Biden Administration's focus on stronger interagency collaboration.

All changes to the certification process, along with the new eligibility requirements, can be viewed by clicking here.

