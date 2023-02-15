FedEx unveils its second cohort of HBCU Student Ambassadors

FedEx recently announced its second cohort of FedEx-HBCU Student Ambassadors. The students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities will have access to opportunities to learn from company executives, develop leadership skills, prepare for the career, and participate in unique events and experiences. They also expand the company's roster for diverse talent.

Jenny Robertson, senior vice president of Integrated Marketing and Communications, stated:

Through the second cohort of the FedEx-HBCU Student Ambassador Program, we're preparing future leaders and the next generation for the workforce through tailored, hands-on programming.

Who's in the second cohort?

The students, who were selected from eight HBCUs that are located within a short distance from a FedEx distribution or operating facility, will have enhanced opportunities to network with FedEx team members and learn about the business.

The schools are as follows:

Jackson State University (Jackson, Miss.) Tennessee State University (Nashville, Tenn.) LeMoyne-Owen College (Memphis, Tenn.) Mississippi Valley State University (Itta Bena, Miss.) Lane College (Jackson, Tenn.) Paul Quinn College (Dallas, TX.) Miles College (Fairfield, Ala.) Fayetteville State University (Fayetteville, N.C.)

Get to know: FedEx-HBCY Student Ambassadors

The second cohort will kick off later this month with a career expo and leadership day involving FedEx leaders. This year will also bring new on-the-job learning and mentoring experiences for ambassadors.

Given their strong academic standing, freshmen, sophomores, and juniors will be able to align their career paths with those at the company in areas such as: business, sales, IT/technology, logistics, marketing communications, accounting, and more.

Students will also participate in experiences throughout the year to prepare them for the workforce, including sessions on interview training, mock interviews, and resume development.

“FedEx is proud to strengthen our ties with HBCUs across the country and provide students with the tools and resources to pursue fulfilling careers. Initiatives like this are important to building a diverse talent pipeline within FedEx,” added Robertson.

This year, we’re celebrating our diverse FedEx team and continuing our pledge to help deliver a future of social equality. How are you celebrating #BlackHistoryMonth? pic.twitter.com/qIOwmVdt6B — FedEx (@FedEx) February 15, 2023

Empowerment sessions

Sixteen students from eight HBCUs participated in educational and empowerment sessions with company leaders and were offered various hands-on experiences, including:

A welcome from Frederick W. Smith, FedEx Corporation Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, to kick off the program.

The opportunity to participate in interview training and mock interview sessions with FedEx leaders, and a resume development discussion with an Executive Coach.

FedEx Operating Companies created a series of career-focused programs, including:

The “Career Expose” where FedEx Ground leaders connected with students about transitioning from college to professional life, resume writing, career tips and provided a “day in the life” in Safety, Engineering, Finance, Human Resources, Logistics/Supply Chain, and Operations. The FedEx Freight Boardroom Experience, where students were introduced to career possibilities within FedEx through a simulated boardroom meeting.

To learn more about how FedEx supports HBCUs and to hear student ambassador testimonials about their experience, click here.