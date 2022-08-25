SBA presents webinar series to advise small business owners

“The Bottom Line” is the name of the new series of webinars that the Small Business Administration (SBA) recently announced after sealing an alliance with the Small Business Majority organization.

Seeking to offer specialized advice to the small business community in the United States, offering it the tools of the SBA to address economic challenges in a timely manner, this collaboration between the two organizations is a response to the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) by President Biden.

John Arensmeyer, Founder and CEO of the Small Business Majority, stated:

Small business ownership is a potent force that can help address economic inequality and build dignity.

The webinars will feature a team that includes SBA officials, small business advocates and economic experts, while connecting small business owners with a diverse set of tools, networks and information so they can access the resources needed to achieve stable long-term growth.

“The Bottom Line” Team

“This alliance between the SBA and Small Business Majority will help expand and deepen the SBA’s outreach network to better connect with small businesses and entrepreneurs in every corner of our nation. Throughout COVID, with the support of our incredible network, the SBA has helped small businesses pivot and survive during COVID with relief from the American Rescue Plan. This collaborative training series comes at a critical time as small businesses continue to navigate inflation, supply chain disruptions, and workforce challenges,” said Isabella Casillas Guzmán, head of the SBA.

Following the most recent IRA promise, which offers the possibility of new policies benefiting small business owners still reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, these are the challenges that seek to be addressed more quickly:

Reducing health care and energy service costs, by investing in clean energy solutions to reduce the fiscal deficit and create new business opportunities.

Provide access to resources to face the current economic scenario, which offers a turbulent panorama due to urgent challenges such as, inflation, interruptions in the supply chain and labor shortages.

“With Small Business Majority, we will be working to provide relevant educational webinars and better communicate to small businesses owners about the vital resources the SBA offers that can help them strengthen their balance sheets and leverage the opportunities and benefits in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act which will lower health and energy costs, bolster our clean energy economy and supply chains, and shrink our federal deficit – all while strengthening success pathways to the American Dream for our entrepreneurs,” added Casillas Guzmán.

Contents

“How to Combat Inflation as a Small Business Owner” is the title of the first chapter of this webinar series, a collaboration between organizations such as the Urban League, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, and Prosperity Now.

This first seminar, scheduled for September 6, will provide an overview of operating strategies, financing options, and resources that can help business owners deal with inflation.

For additional information on "The Bottom Line" webinar series, click here.

“A healthy entrepreneurial ecosystem provides an innovative pathway for women, people of color, young adults, veterans, disabled people, immigrants, and rural residents to enter the mainstream American economy and build income and independence. We are excited to join in this collaboration with the SBA to bring forth knowledge-based and useful tools and resources that will help to enhance the business ecosystem and support a drive toward confident entrepreneurship,” noted Arensmeyer.

About Small Business Majority

Small Business Majority is a national small business organization that empowers America's diverse entrepreneurs to build a prosperous and equitable economy.

It has a network of more than 85,000 small businesses and 1,500 business and community organizations that provide resources to entrepreneurs and advocate for public policy solutions that promote inclusive small business growth. Its work is bolstered by extensive research and deep connections with the small business community that enables them to educate stakeholders on the key issues affecting American entrepreneurs, with a special focus on smaller businesses and those facing systemic inequalities.