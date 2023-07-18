Introducing a new business training course for military spouses

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recently launched the “The Military Spouse Pathway to Business Program,” a business training initiative designed for military spouses.

The program supports recent White House Executive Order 14100, which strengthens economic opportunity for military and veteran spouses, caregivers, and survivors.

Isabella Casillas Guzmán, SBA administrator, stated in a press release:

The Biden-Harris Administration is working hard to create more economic opportunities for military families, backed by the recent release of the President’s Executive Order and the First Lady’s Joining Forces initiative.

About the Program

Pathway to Business classes for military spouses will be taught across the country, in person and virtually, throughout the calendar year.

Military spouses with a strong business idea or considering starting a business can enroll to learn the key steps around business concepts, while receiving the basic knowledge needed to develop a business plan.

“At the SBA, we are investing in our Veterans and military families by creating pathways to entrepreneurial success to ensure they can be a part of the small business boom that has helped spur job creation and innovation across the nation. America’s military spouses have served our country, and the SBA is ready to support them with customized programs and layered support resources so they can pursue their dreams of business ownership,” added Casillas Guzmán.

Financial Opportunities

SBA district offices and SBA resource partners offer these courses, which empower the nation's talented military spouse entrepreneurs by providing the same counseling and training, access to capital, federal contracting, and disaster assistance available to service members and veterans.

“The course is designed similarly to SBA’s Boots to Business and Boots to Business Reboot courses offered by the SBA but takes into account the unique experience of military spouses,” said Timothy Green, acting associate administrator for the Office of Veterans Business Development.

This course introduces military spouses to a broad spectrum of business concepts, such as market research, economics, legal considerations, and finance. Each class will offer additional resources available to military spouses to access start-up capital, receive technical assistance, obtain contracting opportunities and more.

Military spouses interested in taking the course can enroll in an in-person or virtual class or contact their local Veterans Business Outreach Center or SBA District Office for more information.

“Military spouses have been and are still encouraged to attend those programs; however, the Military Spouse Pathway to Business program gives military spouses a dedicated curriculum, peer group, and schedule that may be better suited for them,” added Green.