Walmart donates up to $5 million to local communities

As part of its “Spark Good Round Up” initiative, the retailer recently announced this grant that will offer support to non-profit organizations this holiday season.

For one month, the department store will give its customers the opportunity to round up purchases and then donate the change to a charity of their choice when they shop at Walmart.com and the Walmart app.

Erin Hogue, a senior director of associate and customer engagement at Walmart, stated:

Last year, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation gave more than $1.5 billion in cash and in-kind donations to organizations around the world.

Walmart has committed to matching customer contributions 1:1, up to $1 million ($2 million total, including customer donations), "so every dollar goes further.”

Incentives

Seeking to incentivize customers and nonprofits to join the campaign, Walmart is awarding 3,000 nonprofits a $1,000 grant when they receive 20 or more Spark Good Round Up donations, for a contribution total up to $3 million.

“Giving is in our DNA and it’s clear our customers feel the same. With this $5 million campaign, we’re not only amplifying our customers’ acts of giving through matching donations and grants, we’re also allowing our customers to tell us where they’d like the dollars to go,” added Hogue.

It's the season of giving at @WalmartOrg! We're launching our Spark Good Round Up holiday campaign, teaming up with customers to give away up to $5M in donations and grants. https://t.co/b9Jdss9D8e — Julie Gehrki (@jgehrk) November 21, 2022

How to take part?

As Walmart's newest giving program, Spark Good offers nonprofit organizations a space to work with the retailer and make a difference in local communities.

After each customer completes a purchase, either through its website or the app, they'll be prompted to find a favorite charity to round up their donations to. Customers can also go to Walmart.com/SparkGood and search for the charity of their choice to receive their Round Up contributions.

The Spark Good Round Up campaign has several non-profit organizations, large and small, for customers to choose from. If you can't find the local cause you want to support, you can send a referral link directly to the 501(c)(3) of your choice.