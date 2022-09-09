Macy's and The Trevor Project Extend Collaboration for LGBTQ Youth

The Trevor Project, the world's largest mental health and suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ youth, recently announced the extension of its collaboration with Macy's Mission Every One, the renowned department store's social purpose platform.

In order to address the growing youth mental health crisis in the U.S., the expansion of this agreement will help raise awareness and funds to support the organization's work.

“Confronting the very real youth mental health crisis is central to our social purpose under Mission Every One. Impacting societal change, while creating a brighter future for our customers, colleagues, and the communities we serve is paramount to Macy’s mission,” said Shawn Outler (she/her), Macy’s chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

Strengthening the Alliance

Macy's partnership with The Trevor Project now completes more than a decade. Some of the highlights of this collaboration include:

As a national Pride Partner of The Trevor Project, in the past four years alone, Macy's has helped raise more than $4.7 million for the organization's crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs.

As part of the latest settlement, Macy's pledged $25,000 to support the Trevor Fund to protect transgender and non-binary youth.

The funding will promote changing the narrative about transgender and non-binary youth and protecting transgender and non-binary youth from harmful legislation.

“Macy’s has been an exceptional partner that has enabled The Trevor Project to reach so many more LGBTQ young people who need us. We’re so thankful that they’re extending our partnership for another several years – the longest-term future partnership commitment from a fashion or retail brand that we’ve ever received,” stated Amanda Ryan-Smith (she/her), Chief Development Officer at The Trevor Project.

Everyone should be able to express their true authentic self without fear of harassment. Thank you to Alok Vaid-Menon for sharing their story @alokvmenon @ATT @attn pic.twitter.com/bKH8RuA5nE — The Trevor Project (@TrevorProject) September 8, 2022

Mental Health Crisis

According to a recent Morning Consult survey shared by the organization, 85% of transgender and non-binary youth, as well as two-thirds of all LGBTQ youth (66%) indicate that recent debates over state laws restricting rights of transgender people have had a negative impact on their mental health. For their part, 52% of transgender or non-binary youth have considered suicide in the last year.

Furthermore, even before the pandemic began, the Surgeon General issued an advisory stating that mental health problems were the leading cause of disability and poor life outcomes for young people, with as many as 1 in 5 children ages 3 to age 17 in the U.S. with mental, emotional, developmental, or behavioral problems.

Pride + Joy Campaign

A prime example of how the two organizations work came earlier this year when Macy's raised $1.4 million for The Trevor Project during the company's annual Pride + Joy, National LGBTQ Pride Month campaign.

In addition to working for inclusion and diversity, efforts have been focused on attacking the mental problems of this population through support for programs and organizations that provide young people with tools and resources that have a positive impact on their well-being.

“Crisis intervention and mental health resources are needed now more than ever. This is most clearly evidenced by the COVID-19 pandemic’s negative impact on mental health, most heavily affecting communities such as youth with disabilities, racial and ethnic minorities, LGBTQ youth, low-income youth, youth in rural areas, youth in immigrant households, youth involved with the child welfare or juvenile justice systems, and homeless youth,” highlighted The Trevor Project.

Macy's Funds for Other Initiatives

In 2022, through its focus on youth empowerment, Macy's, Inc. also raised resources for the following programs: