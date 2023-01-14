LIVE STREAMING
Music producer working in a recording studio.
The Colombian star and the Argentine producer celebrate. Photo: Pixabay.

Shakira and Bizarrap hit a new record on YouTube

With more than 64 million views in just 24 hours, Shakira started the year “billing.”

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
The Colombian singer's collaboration with the Argentine DJ has been a hit on all platforms. Photo: Instagram.

Shakira breaks social media

January 12th, 2023
Article
Coachella returned after a two-year pause following the pandemic. Photo: WikiCommons

Bad Bunny's 'Chella History

January 12th, 2023
Article
Ferxxo had some successful concerts in his native Colombia. Photo: Courtesy.

Feid's first LATAM tour

January 11th, 2023
Article
"Quejios de un maleante" is available on all platforms. Photo: Instagram

Bringing Flamenco to ATL

January 10th, 2023
Article
Alejandro Fernandez's new single is now available on all platforms. Photo: Youtube Cover

Fernández's new single

January 10th, 2023
Article
Kali Uchis announced that she had already finished her albums in English and Spanish. Photo: Instagram

New Kali Uchis Albums

January 9th, 2023
Article
Daddy Yankee made the announcement of his vinyl album through social networks. Photo: Instagram video capture

'Legendaddy' on vinyl

January 9th, 2023
Article
David Bowie Culture Week honors this British pop icon, who died on January 10, 2016. Photo: Getty.

‘Philly Loves Bowie’

January 9th, 2023
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
January 14, 2023

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

On the morning of Saturday, Jan. 14, about 48 hours after the drop of "BZRP Music Sessions #53," the long-awaited collab between Shakira and Bizarrap, the video already had 90 million views and was ranked number one in music trends on YouTube.

“Thanks to the incredible Bizarrap, to Sony Music Latin and to my wonderful team and group of warrior women who walk by my side. This goes to all the women who taught me that when life throws you bitter lemons, there is no other choice but to make lemonade," Shakira wrote on Twitter.

The video "BZRP Music Session #53,” which keeps rising, especially due to the growing hype among the general public about the numerous and colorful references Shakira and Bizarrap make in the song about the former's ex, Gerard Piqué, continues to break records and has hit 6.4 million likes and nearly 379,000 comments.

24 historic hours

With 63,736,321 views, “BZRP Music Session #53” became the best Latino premiere in YouTube history in just one day, reaching an impressive views shares in just eight minutes.

Shakira's collaboration with the Argentine producer surpassed the success of Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" (2017), which reached almost 25 million views in about 12 hours.

Social media explodes

In addition to the incredible success of the release on music platforms, social networks such as Instagram and Twitter have seen historic trends around the song, drawing attention from  popular brands such as Casio, Twingo (Renault vehicle), Rolex, and Ferrari, which have made references to the lyrics of the song in recent posts.

In just one day, these were the outstanding figures on social media:

  • While the song received nearly 12 million views on Shakira's Twitter, it reached 31.6 million on Bizarrap's.
  • On the Instagram accounts of Shakira and Bizarrap, respectively, the hit received nearly 8 million likes. 

To close with a bang, Shakira will continue "billing" (referring to a part of her song that says that "women no longer cry, women bill"), especially now that the collaboration with the Argentine producer also reached the number one of the Spotify Global Top 50.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link